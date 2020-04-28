National Breast Cancer Non-Profit Turns Special Loss Into an Opportunity to Help Others

The Tigerlily Foundation launches a virtual programming series that provides free health and wellness support for individuals during these challenging times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Pure Cat Initiative" was launched in honor of Catherine "Cat" Odderstol. Cat was dedicated to helping others have a mind-body-spirit approach to health and wellness and believed it should be a standard way of life, not just during challenging times.





The Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, launched a free virtual programming series open to everyone and focuses on key health and wellness issues effecting individuals during these challenging times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Pure Cat Initiative" was launched in honor of a young woman named Catherine "Cat" Odderstol, who recently passed away in March during the COVID-19 pandemic from stage 4 metastatic cancer. Cat was dedicated to helping others have a mind-body-spirit approach to health and wellness and believed it should be a lifestyle standard.



Tigerlily Foundation Founder and CEO Maimah Karmo, a triple negative breast cancer survivor herself, wanted to continue Cat’s energy and legacy during these unprecedented times and beyond, and developed the idea to create an innovative and open to all virtual programming series that would bring individuals from various backgrounds together. Inspired by Cat’s spirited approach to living life, Maimah launched the "Pure Cat Initiative" which offers up to fourteen programs a week such as virtual meditation, pilates, fitness training, yoga, Pajama Glam, DJ dance party nights and Bollywood dancing. The initiative also includes webinars on important health and wellness issues such as Mental Health, Managing Anxiety and Grief, Understanding the Immune Systems, Supporting Patients During Treatment and more. The non-profit partnered with various guest speakers and expert professionals to develop the programming. The events are generously supported and made possible by industry grants provided by companies Amgen, Sanofi, and Seattle-Genetics.



“The Tigerlily Foundation is committed to providing support resources to everyone regardless of their journey or what they may be facing in their personal lives,” said Maimah Karmo. “During this time of uncertainty, the Tigerlily Foundation understands that we are #AloneTogether. Our goal is to offer virtual resources to help others better cope during this time. Through the Pure Cat Initiative, we are proud to offer psycho-social programs open to all. We encourage families to join together and support a loved one and make it a ritual to participate in these programs. For those who live in rural areas, are facing financial toxicity and may have even more critical needs, our informational webinars offer expert resources and discussions to support them. In respect to COVID-19, breast cancer patients are among those who are at high risk, and those who are diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer could experience significant complications from COVID-19.”



For more information about the Pure Cat Initiative virtual programming series and event schedule visit



About Tigerlily Foundation: Tigerlily Foundation’s mission is to educate, advocate for, empower and support young women – before during and after breast cancer. Our vision is to end disparities of age, stage and color. www.tigerlilyfoundation.org



About the Pure Cat Initiative: Tigerlily Foundation’s Pure Cat Initiative was launched in honor of Catherine Odderstol, a sassy yogi, who danced through life, spread light and joy with everyone she met and who left us the gift of her eternal gypsy soul. Cat has inspired us to honor her spirit legacy, by offering patients, caregivers and loved ones access to programs that inspire them to light up life, focus on faith not fear, and as she loved to say, “Let Love Be Your Frequency.”



