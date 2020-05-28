PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Strathmore Worldwide

Shaina V. Caporoz Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication


Honolulu, HI, May 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Shaina V. Caporoz of Honolulu, Hawaii has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing.

About Shaina V. Caporoz
Shaina Caporoz is the advertising manager for the Hawaii Catholic Herald which is the newspaper of the Diocese of Honolulu. She is responsible for coordinating and ad management.

Born on May 30, 1957 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Shaina attended Hawaii Pacific University. Ms. Caporoz is a member of the board of directors and treasurer of Ethnic Education Hawai‘i. She is affiliated with the Hawaii Jaycees. In her spare time, she enjoys coaching high school soccer and fishing.

For further information, contact www.hawaiicatholicherald.com/.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact Information
Strathmore Worldwide
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
Contact
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman

