Law Firm Gives $500 Daily to Local Essential Workers

To recognize and show appreciation for the effort of essential workers to keep Arizona running and healthy, local law firm Phillips Law Group will reward one Arizona essential worker with $500 every day from May 10 through June 9.





Community members can nominate any essential worker (as defined by the state of Arizona) for this prize by submitting the worker’s name, employer, and photograph through the campaign’s webpage.



Beginning on May 10 and continuing every day through June 9, one worker will be selected by random drawing and rewarded with a $500 prize. Winners will be announced on the Phillips Law Group Facebook page. Furthermore, their names and photos will be posted on the campaign webpage in recognition of the work they’ve done for their fellow Arizonans.



"Every day, thousands of people face the COVID-19 pandemic to help Arizonans. They are called essential workers – we call them heroes. We can’t do enough to pay these heroes back,” said the firm about their reasons for launching this appreciation campaign. “For 27 years, Phillips Law Group has fought for more than 155,000 Arizonans who have been injured through no fault of their own. We salute every essential worker who selflessly fights for us.”



For more information about the $500 Daily Giveaway and how to nominate an essential worker, visit



About the Contest Sponsor, Phillips Law Group

Phillips Law Group is an A+ rated Better Business Bureau-accredited law firm specializing in personal injury and consumer law. Based out of Phoenix, Arizona with secondary offices in Mesa and Tucson, Phillips Law Group offers free consultations to accident and injury victims across the state.



Phillips Law Group and the Phillips & Associates' firms have recovered more than $750 million for injury victims.



