Agile Rising Awarded NASA-OCIO Contract for Agile Subject Matter Expert (SME) Support

Agile Rising, LLC, awarded an advisory and assistance services contract to provide subject matter expertise in Agile transformation and consulting services for the Office of the CIO for NASA (OCIO), Applications Division.





Agile Rising will specifically provide change leadership, surveillance, oversight, guidance, recommendations, training, and independent assessment of various transformation topics, including Lean-Agile and SAFe practices, agility health, software development life cycle, infrastructure, operations, project management, and digital transformation. As a leader in Federal Government transformation initiatives with experience working with the FAA and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Agile Rising specializes in helping organizations navigate the challenges and complexity of change.



The leadership foundation and vision for change established by NASA’s OCIO have helped to accelerate the transformation initiatives. The OCIO has been working for several years on organizational and digital transformation efforts. Marshall Guillory, Director of Agile Rising’s Government Practice, said, “The leadership commitment displayed by the OCIO significantly enhances our ability as consultants and coaches to influence positive and lasting change through organizational change leadership. A cornerstone of any successful enterprise transformation is securing the support and commitment of the highest levels of leadership in the organization.”



Agile Rising’s team will be supporting all of NASA’s centers and missions, starting with the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.



About Agile Rising



