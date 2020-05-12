Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Four Horizon Interactive Awards

Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Among Beyond Spots & Dots’ honors included two gold awards in the categories “Advertising – Online Ads” and “Print - Brochure.” The agency also received two silver awards in the category “Advertising - Social Media.” From display and social media campaigns to traditional print marketing, Beyond Spots & Dots continues to create and deliver industry-leading work for clients no matter the platform.



“We have a talented team full of creativity, passion and expertise who never ceases to amaze with the work they create for our clients,” said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. “The amount of dedication it takes to conceptualize an idea and bring it to life, whether it’s for a digital or traditional medium, cannot be understated or undervalued. We’re proud to create work our clients love and the industry respects.”



The 2019 Horizon Interactive Awards saw nearly 800 entries from around the world. Award entries were judged by an international, volunteer panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds and various roles within the interactive media and advertising industries. Judges looked for the best blend between creativity, content and functionality. Each entry was judged on the following: solution creativity and originality; overall graphic design/appearance/user experience; communication of message; technical merit; and effectiveness of solution.



Melanie Querry

412-281-6215



www.beyondspotsanddots.com



