New AI Chatbot Helps Physical Events Go Virtual

With more and more physical events transitioning to virtual events during the COVID-19 crisis, 42Chat, the market leader in AI chatbots for live events, has released their Virtual Event Bots line of products to help streamline the virtual event experience by instantly answering attendees’ questions.





Leveraging proven, award-winning, conference AI chatbot technology, 42Chat’s latest chatbots allow virtual event attendees to simply type any virtual event question into a chatbot window on the event registration microsite, the virtual event site or both, and immediately get the answers they need.



42Chat can deploy its Virtual Event Bots in about an hour.



By answering attendees’ most common questions 24/7/365, 42Chat’s Virtual Event Bot not only eases attendees into the virtual event experience - it helps staff focus on building the best virtual events possible.



“There will undoubtedly be unexpected questions and challenges that require an immediate response. That's where our Virtual Event Bots come in, by providing instant answers 24/7 and capturing new questions that you may not have expected so event managers can respond appropriately,” said 42Chat CEO and Co-Founder Chuck Elias.



42Chat’s bots have a 95% or greater correct response rate. The few questions the bot can’t answer it directs to the event staff, allowing them to respond via other channels.



Add text for notifications and relationship-building



Event Managers can also add text messaging to their Virtual Event Bot, allowing them to:

· Deliver important, even emergency notifications straight to their attendees’ phones

· Capture the actual needs of attendees through two-way conversations so they can better respond

· Keep in touch with attendees throughout the process and even after the event through the text channel, building a relationship with attendees that helps ensure their return to the next event.



You can find out more about 42Chat’s Virtual Event Bots here:

https://virtualeventbots.42chat.com/



About 42Chat

