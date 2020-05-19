Homescape Pets is Finding a Niche in the "Home Alone, Together" Quarantine Experience

Press Releases Homescape Pets Press Release Share Blog

The husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2017. Their mission is to create simple, limited ingredient, natural pet supplements for the common ailments of adult and senior dogs and cats. Homescape Pets products are made with natural botanicals, organic herbs, Hemp and CBD based ingredients. The company’s very own four-legged friends, Quinn and Minnie, taste-test and use all of the products. At Homescape Pets, we strive to offer clean, pure products, free of additives or preservatives. For more information, please visit: HomescapePets.com. Austin, TX, May 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Homescape Pets, a health and wellness supplement company for cats and dogs, has seen an uptick in sales for specific combinations of products. Through the last few months, Americans have experienced challenges with a nationwide quarantine not seen in over a century and certainly not at this scale. The slogan "Home Alone, Together" has been ubiquitous in the media, but many have unique situations. Some have experienced job loss or furloughs while others are able to work from home. Regardless, those with pets find themselves with a shifted dynamic at home. "Feedback from our customers has been very encouraging. It's heartwarming to know that our products are helping pets adjust to these difficult times, whether it's assisting them with stress and anxiousness or enhancing their mobility for the extra exercise they're now getting," says Nana Pfeifer, co-founder of Homescape Pets.Marcus Pfeifer, co-founder of Homescape Pets thinks the increased business can also be attributed to the growth in e-commerce. "As a whole, there has been an increase in natural and holistic product sales since there are no medical remedies available. We think people now have more time to research alternative health options. We all want our families, including our pets, to be as healthy as possible. Our information-rich website, easy online ordering process, and money-back guarantee has helped a great deal in reassuring pet parents during such an uncertain time."Pets and their owners are all experiencing a great deal of stress and have a need to better cope with the situation. With the necessity to work at home or with a need to establish new routines, pet parents have found some relief using the product combination of Companion's Best Day, a full spectrum hemp extract oil, alongside Restful Pet, an herbal relaxation aid to manage downtime for their pets. This product pairing promotes periods of calm and relaxation for anxious or overstimulated pets so pet parents can get work completed or new activity boundaries established.Other pet parents are taking on new exercise routines to make the best of a difficult situation while home-bound. Heading outside for a walk and other engaging activities while observing appropriate social distancing is good for everyone in the family. Some aging and senior pets may find this new activity difficult or even painful since it isn't a normal habit. These pet parents have begun trying Homescape's Mussel Mobility and their innovative Mussel Mobility Complete with CBDA, and have seen great success. These are excellent joint health aids to allow the aging pet to enjoy more exercise and the bonding experience with their pet parents again.All Homescape Pets products are made with natural and organic ingredients and are free of additives and preservatives. In addition to a unique line of premium-quality nutritional supplements, they offer an exclusive formulation full-spectrum hemp line containing CBD and CBDA. Look for their specialty cannabinoid pet products Mussel Mobility Complete and Companion's Best Day along with their hemp-based supplements Restful Pet, Mussel Mobility, and Calming Relief, online at HomescapePets.com.About Homescape PetsThe husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2017. Their mission is to create simple, limited ingredient, natural pet supplements for the common ailments of adult and senior dogs and cats. Homescape Pets products are made with natural botanicals, organic herbs, Hemp and CBD based ingredients. The company’s very own four-legged friends, Quinn and Minnie, taste-test and use all of the products. At Homescape Pets, we strive to offer clean, pure products, free of additives or preservatives. For more information, please visit: HomescapePets.com. Contact Information Homescape Pets

