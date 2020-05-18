Viv Reaches $7 Million in Customer Savings as It Closes Its Second Year of Business

Press Releases Viv Network Press Release Share Blog

The company’s flagship AutoPilot Bill Negotiation service was launched a year ago. AutoPilot bill negotiation offers customers a simple way to find savings: They upload their bills and Viv’s bill negotiators contact their service providers to find the best rates. Viv does not charge a fee for the service, but rather splits any savings found with customers.



Viv was launched as a companion to AutoPilot Energy, an electricity auto switching platform powered by Utiliz that is available in 10 deregulated energy states to help consumers navigate a confusing marketplace and save on their energy bills. AutoPilot Energy also offsets 50% of customers’ usage with renewable energy credits at no extra cost, and has avoided more than 46 million pounds of harmful carbon emissions through this effort.



Viv has grown a comprehensive portfolio of money-saving products and services for small residential customers to large industrial companies and everything in between.



“What we do is gratifying because we are making a difference. Every day we help individuals, families and businesses save more of their hard-earned money,” said Viv CEO Cami Boehme. “Whether it’s a small one-time savings or a significant savings over time, we take great pride in the savings we’ve been able to obtain for our customers over the past two years.”



Viv has an established base on the East Coast and has seen recent growth across the country, due in large part to its bill negotiation service. Asked why her service has grown so quickly, Boehme is quick to note it’s because there are so few services available to help give customers peace of mind that they are not overpaying.



“We hire experts in so many areas of our lives - our taxes, real estate, financial planning, remodeling and design, and so many more - yet we are left on our own to manage our bills,” Boehme said. “We aim to change that, by giving customers the expertise and individual service to manage their bills effectively and without hassle so that they can rest assured they are not being overcharged.”



The company is poised for continued growth, with a customer base that is expanding rapidly, as well as a continuously increasing base of resellers and independent contractors who sell Viv’s services.



“We are pleased with our early growth, but are currently aggressively expanding across the US to serve even more customers,” Boehme said. “Our platform is built so that it can scale, and we look forward to incredible savings success as we march toward our goal of serving one million active customers over the next several years.”



As a for-purpose organization, Viv dedicates 1% of all revenue to support social good initiatives through its One At A Time program, which aims to help communities thrive locally and globally. The company also organizes service trips around the globe, and has taken two groups to Guatemala in 2018 and in 2019 to build clean cookstoves and install water systems in the community of Xiquin Sanahi. The company has several global outreach programs planned for the future. For more information on getting involved in these programs, or in Viv’s services, contact



Viv Network, LLC, is a Connecticut-based technology company that provides products and services designed to save its customers money on their monthly bills. Providing radical transparency with a customer-centric focus and commitment to social good are core to the company's mission to provide consumers a way of life that is easier, more affordable, and more satisfying. Viv is a proud member of the Path One Group of Companies, along with sister company Utiliz, LLC.

