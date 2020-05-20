Zeteo Biomedical Receives NIH Award to Develop a Universal Nasal Flu Vaccine in Collaboration with the Iowa State University Nanovaccine Institute

Press Releases Zeteo Biomedical LLC Press Release Share Blog

Zeteo Biomedical™ is a biomedical device technology company based in Austin, Texas. Zeteo provides patient-centric delivery device technology and unit dose fill/finish packaging for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, biologics and botanicals for intranasal, nose-to-brain, ophthalmic, sublingual, and animal care product applications. For more information please visit the Zeteo website at: Austin, TX, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Zeteo Biomedical LLC, Inc., a privately held, medical device company, in collaboration with the Nanovaccine Institute at Iowa State University, has been awarded a five year NIH grant to develop a room temperature stable, universal nasal flu vaccine. Zeteo will provide nasal delivery device technology and unit dose packaging utilizing its ZEOx1™ Delivery Platform, along with technical services to support the development this nanoparticle DNA nasal flu vaccine. Zeteo’s ZEOx1™ Delivery Platform includes nasal delivery device configurations to support early stage, pre-clinical animal studies, human clinical trials and is commercially scalable to fill/finish and deliver millions of doses per day for global supply of nasal vaccines or medical countermeasures in the event of a pandemic crisis.This development program is intended to address several major challenges with traditional flu vaccines in use today to protect the public. “We are focused on developing a broad spectrum flu vaccine to protect against multiple strains of both seasonal and pandemic flu viruses, and eliminate the requirement for refrigeration during storage and transport to reduce the cost. Our long-term vision is a universal nanoparticle nasal flu vaccine combined with Zeteo’s ZEOx1 Orion™ nasal delivery device technology that will facilitate both individual self-administration and caregiver administration. This approach will enable rapid deployment across large populations in both developed and developing nations in crisis conditions where the healthcare system may be overwhelmed or non-existent,” said Dr. Balaji Narasimhan, Director of the Nanovaccine Institute at Iowa State University.Timothy Sullivan, President of Zeteo Biomedical, stated, “We look forward to the opportunity to work with the Nanovaccine Institute and our collaboration partners on this critically important biosecurity medical countermeasure to protect public health and the quality of human life.” The NIH grant will fund preliminary development and pre-clinical evaluation of this vaccine candidate through 2023. Mr. Sullivan is a Co-Principal Investigator on the project team.About Zeteo Biomedical LLCZeteo Biomedical™ is a biomedical device technology company based in Austin, Texas. Zeteo provides patient-centric delivery device technology and unit dose fill/finish packaging for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, biologics and botanicals for intranasal, nose-to-brain, ophthalmic, sublingual, and animal care product applications. For more information please visit the Zeteo website at: https://www.zeteobiomed.com/ Contact Information Zeteo Biomedical LLC

