The Lonely Entrepreneur Launches Free Survival Guide for Entrepreneuers

Built on Founder's experience of living through the 2008 financial crisis, TLE has created a free survival guide to help entrepreneurs and SMB's survive (and thrive) through the COVID-19 recession. The Entrepreneur Survival Guide includes access to special learning modules, tools, support via online community, and weekly fireside coaching chats. The Guide is offered entirely for free.





“In the face of the challenges of COVID, entrepreneurism is not life and death. But it certainly seems that way to entrepreneurs who put their hearts and souls on the line,” says Dermer. “It is strikingly similar to what we went through in 2008 when we saw the company we built from nothing to 500 employees get cut in half in a week. The specific things we did were the difference between success and failure. And we wanted to lend our experience to give entrepreneurs the tools to survive.”



After selling his company in 2013, Michael Dermer created The Lonely Entrepreneur to help entrepreneurs turn their passion into success. Their main offering, The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community, is a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs to address the business and personal issues they face. Members of the community have access to 300+ learning modules, tools, templates and vendor reviews in addition to a well-moderated social community, weekly live group coaching, and more.



“Entrepreneurs desperately need our help,” says Dermer. “We encourage our partners to get this in the hands of as many people as possible so we can help them first survive and then thrive.”



The Entrepreneur Survival Guide has already been joined in partnership by several well-recognized organizations, including the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN), Founders Live, the World Woman Foundation (WWF), the National Entrepreneur Center (NEC), and Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC).



Entrepreneurs can access the Entrepreneur Survival Guide by visiting



About The Lonely Entrepreneur

We speak entrepreneur. The Lonely Entrepreneur (TLE) provides solutions to the business and personal issues that all entrepreneurs and small business owners face. They achieve this through their signature Learning Community, business-to-business solutions, and a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to turning entrepreneurial passion into success. The Learning Community offers hundreds of bite-sized modules, resources, and tools in addition to a vibrant online community and live video coaching.



TLE was founded by Michael Dermer, an entrepreneur authority, lawyer, speaker, coach, and author of the top-rated book, The Lonely Entrepreneur. The Lonely Entrepreneur was born from Michael's harrowing experience of living through the "perfect storm" - watching the company he built from scratch to over 500 people nearly get destroyed overnight by the 2008 financial crisis. Not only did they survive, they sold the company and today are considered a pioneer of the health rewards industry. Today, Michael and his team are dedicated to helping entrepreneurs “manage the struggle” and turn their passion into success.



