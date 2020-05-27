Lanner, Flussonic Leverage NVIDIA Jetson Hardware Acceleration for Carrier-Grade Real Time Video Streaming Solution

By integrating high-performance NVIDIA Jetson TX2 System on Module into the 1u NCA-5510, Lanner demonstrates its flexible modular network appliances when it comes to tackling the most demanding challenges in video streaming. Flussonic CODER enables multi-format multi-protocol video transcoding and streaming of up to 48 FullHD real time video streams in a single 1U appliance.





The flexibility and power of the Flussonic turnkey video streaming appliance creates end-to-end solutions for live streaming, IPTV, video surveillance, cloud video, and more. The ability to deal with a multitude of video formats, codecs, and protocols and then process, package, and deliver to any modern streaming protocol gives Flussonic an ultimate flexibility as a video streaming solution



“It’s no secret that real time video recording, processing, and streaming requires powerful parallel computing hardware acceleration,” said Jim Blanch, Sr. Sales Manager in the Intelligent Edge Division of Lanner Electronics. “Thus, purpose built bare-metal hardware offers a unique advantage for video processing solutions. Our goal from the beginning was to give system integrators and turnkey solution providers the hardware bedrock for their solutions, and this really demonstrates how our hardware can be used to handle even the most demanding challenges today.”



Harnessing the flexibility of Lanner’s modular networking platforms using NVIDIA hardware for video transcode offloading enables a high-density real time video streaming system. Taking full advantage of hardware acceleration is key for creating incredibly powerful, efficient, scalable carrier-grade video transport solutions.



Lanner and Flussonic have worked together to create this integrated turnkey system that takes advantage of Lanner’s modular approach to NIC’s and NVIDIA’s Jetson TX2 SoM to deliver a cost-effective video streaming solution. The NCA-5510 can be configured for 12, 24, 36 or 48 FullHD streams (double for SD video), giving users a clear upgrade path should they start off with a lower-density configuration.



About Lanner:

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. The company is also a pioneer in white box solutions for 5G edge computing and virtualization. Lanner has over 1,000 employees worldwide with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada and China. For more information, visit www.lanner-america.com to learn more. Follow for latest updated on Twitter at @LannerAmerica



About Flussonic:

