Maya HTT Joins GRM Consulting as a Reseller of OptiAssist for Simcenter 3D

GRM Consulting is delighted to announce Maya HTT as a reseller of OptiAssist® for Simcenter 3D™. Maya HTT is the worldwide leading provider of Siemens Digital Industries Software simulation products. This expertise in simulation is perfectly placed to include OptiAssist for Simcenter 3D in their product portfolio.





“Maya HTT is excited to partner with GRM and to offer Simcenter 3D users the advantage of OptiAssist’s unified



For composite engineers, OptiAssist for Simcenter 3D helps optimal ply shape and laminate development to be performed efficiently in Simcenter 3D. Linking seamlessly to Simcenter 3D Laminate Composites, OptiAssist helps engineers integrate design optimization directly into the day-to-day



For designers of castings and moldings, OptiAssist for Simcenter 3D provides a clean optimization workflow to automatically develop the material thickness distribution of components for stiffness, strength and vibration requirements.



“GRM is very proud to have supplied OptiAssist to the Formula 1® Team winning the Driver’s Championship for 14 of the last 15 years. GRM is excited to start our software partnership with Maya HTT. The strength of our two organizations working together can deliver significant value to our customers,” said Martin Gambling, Managing Director, GRM.



As both Maya HTT and GRM are global leaders in composite analysis, the combination of GRM's Formula 1® winning pedigree with OptiAssist® and Maya HTT’s expertise in Siemens Digital Industries solutions makes for an exciting partnership.



Note: Simcenter is a trademark or registered trademark of Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc., or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in the United States and in other countries. NASTRAN is a registered trademark of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.



