Pesapal Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Property Management System

pesapal.com Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pesapal, a leading provider of hospitality payment solutions & Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of Reserveport 2.6 with Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5.5.The Reserveport integration to Oracle Hospitality OPERA ensures that availability and pricing is distributed real time to major booking online travel agents, such as Booking.com, Expedia, and Hotels.com; each time these change in Oracle Hospitality OPERA. Reservations on a booking site are automatically updated by the Reserveport PMS - no need for calls or manual inventory management. The result is a seamless interaction between the property management system and online travel agents."Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between Reserveport 2.6 and Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5.5 is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements to ensure solutions successfully and reliably meet the needs and priorities of the customers.“This validated integration is in line with our commitment to use technology to help our hospitality customers to do more. Our team has delivered a game changing, validated and reliable interface for thousands of hotels across Africa which means they can use Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5.5 to automate their pricing and inventory distribution. Rate changes and available room inventory is updated seamlessly. Reservations are delivered to the PMS in real time, which gives our customers immediate pickup and saves in labor previously required to enter these bookings,” said Mark Mwongela, CEO, Pesapal Limited. “PesaPal’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and recent Oracle Validated Integration further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Reserveport. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”About PesapalPesapal provides a simple, safe, and secure way for businesses to accept payments in Africa. We partner with credit card companies, banks, and mobile networks to give consumers as many payment options as possible. Pesapal offers ecommerce and point-of-sale (POS) payment processing support.Powered by Pesapal, Reserveport is an easy-to-use central reservations system for all types of accommodations and hotel operations. Reserveport offers a simple online solution that enables online hotel reservations, and at the same time, simplifies daily administration.About Oracle Hospitality:Oracle Hospitality brings 35 years of experience in providing technology solutions to food and beverage operators. We provide hardware, software, and services that allow our customers to deliver exceptional guest experiences while maximizing profitability. Our solutions include integrated point-of-sale, loyalty, reporting and analytics, inventory and labor management, all delivered from the cloud to lower IT cost and maximize business agility.For more information about Oracle Hospitality, please visit www.Oracle.com/Hospitality.About Oracle Validated IntegrationOracle Validated Integration, available through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle “on-premises” Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully complete the program are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” logo. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://solutions.oracle.com/scwar/scr/AboutPartners/validated-integration/index.htmlTrademarksOracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.Pesapal LimitedP.O. Box 1179-00606Nairobi, KenyaTel.: +254-709-219-000Email: info@pesapal.compesapal.com Contact Information Pesapal

