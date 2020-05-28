Curatio, a Digital Health Company That Has Developed the World’s First Social Health Prescription to Tackle Loneliness and Isolation, Has Raised a Series A Round

Curatio, a digital health company that has developed the world’s first social health prescription to tackle loneliness and isolation, has raised a Series A round. The round was led by Rhino Ventures, a Vancouver-based venture capital firm, with participation from Conexus Venture Capital Fund. Curatio provides health organizations their own private social networks for patients using a privacy and regulatory compliant software platform. The amount of funding has not been disclosed.





The round was led by Rhino Ventures, a Vancouver-based venture capital firm, with participation from Conexus Venture Capital Fund. Used in over 85 countries and available in 5 languages, Curatio provides health organizations with a way to create their own private social networks for patients using a privacy and regulatory compliant software platform. With this new funding, Curatio will continue its global expansion and grow their team to help meet substantial pent up demand from the healthcare sector.



“Right now, the entire world is experiencing the type of isolation that millions of patients face every day. We know that when patients and their families are provided with peer support and daily disease management tools they have improved health outcomes, higher adherence, and better quality of life. What we have built at Curatio is a way to deliver that type of support at scale on a platform that is designed for the highest level of privacy and regulatory compliance required by healthcare. With COVID-19, Curatio’s solution is needed to keep patients healthy at home and help healthcare organizations rapidly transition to virtual delivery.” - Lynda Brown-Ganzert, Curatio CEO & Co-Founder



Rhino Ventures is known for investing early in audacious founders tackling problems with asymmetric market potential. They were compelled by the unique needs of a vertical-specific social network vs. incumbent solutions and, after becoming acquainted with the Curatio team and the important problem they are solving, it became evident that Curatio’s platform undeniably leads to better patient outcomes, which they believe is the ultimate measure for success.



“The combination of rapidly evolving market needs, an exceptional team, and their proven ability to partner with world-class healthcare organizations makes us very excited to be working with Curatio. On a more human level, we deeply believe in Curatio’s mission of “no patient alone”; our belief is that the future of patient therapy is omni-channel: physical, pharmaceutical, and digital.” - Fraser Hall, Rhino Managing Partner



Founded in 2013 by Lynda Brown-Ganzert and Alireza Davoodi, the company licenses their platform to hospitals, insurers, research organizations, patient advocacy groups, non-profits, and pharmaceutical manufacturers around the world that are desperately in need of virtual healthcare solutions, especially during COVID-19. Used by some of the largest healthcare companies in the world, Curatio has won numerous awards and widespread industry recognition for the way it combines social support and disease management with AI, machine learning, and virtual patient monitoring.



“Now more than ever, we need to provide people with better ways to connect through digital options, particularly those going through a health challenge. We are thrilled to be backing a world class founder in Lynda Brown-Ganzert and an incredible team that’s at the forefront of healthcare transformation.” - Sean O’Connor, Conexus Fund Manager



About Curatio: Curatio enables payers, providers, researchers and pharmaceutical manufacturers to compliantly engage with patients on their own social networks. Used in 85 countries, available in 5 languages, Curatio has won numerous awards and recognition for its unique technical solution and its mission of No Patient Alone.



About Rhino Ventures: Rhino Ventures is a venture capital firm that leads early-stage financings for companies based in Western Canada. They’ve invested in 16 companies across two funds and have ~$50M AUM. Rhino Ventures is led by partners Fraser Hall, Dan Eisenhardt, and Jay Rhind, and is based in Vancouver, BC.



