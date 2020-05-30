PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Kaycha Labs

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Kaycha Labs: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Kaycha Labs Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Support Rapid Growth


Kaycha Labs Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Support Rapid Growth
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, May 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kaycha Labs, LLC, the nationwide leader in cannabis and hemp testing, announced today the appointment of Andrew Varga as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Varga, a marketing veteran of over 30 years has led marketing initiatives for companies such as Brown Forman Corporation, Papa John’s Pizza and served as the President of Zimmerman Marketing.

At Zimmerman, Mr. Varga headed one of the largest retail advertising firms in the southeastern US where he helped grow over 13 key brands. They included: Nissan, ADT, Office Depot, Party City among others. He also served as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for Republic Bank where he led the development and execution of one of the nation’s first digital banks.

“Andrew has a deep understanding of the power of branding. His technical expertise for driving customer acquisition and brand building will be a great combination for Kaycha,” said Chris Martinez President and Co-founder of Kaycha Labs. “Throughout Andrew’s career he has demonstrated an ability to successfully execute strategic marketing campaigns that will significantly strengthen our customer base while creating a truly differentiated brand.”

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Kaycha Labs operates 8 independent cannabis and hemp testing labs in 7 states across the country including Florida, Colorado, California, New York, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Kaycha has the largest network of accredited testing labs in the cannabis industry and is the recognized leader in providing results within 48-hours with sample automation and technology innovation. For more information about the company or to submit a sample for testing, visit Kaycha Labs at www.KaychaLabs.com.

Cynthia Brewer, Vice President
cynthia@kaychalabs.com
954-368-7664
Contact Information
Kaycha Labs
Andrew Varga
502-417-3726
Contact
www.kaychalabs.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kaycha Labs
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help