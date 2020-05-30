Kaycha Labs Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Support Rapid Growth

Press Releases Kaycha Labs Press Release Share Blog

954-368-7664 Ft. Lauderdale, FL, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kaycha Labs, LLC, the nationwide leader in cannabis and hemp testing, announced today the appointment of Andrew Varga as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Varga, a marketing veteran of over 30 years has led marketing initiatives for companies such as Brown Forman Corporation, Papa John’s Pizza and served as the President of Zimmerman Marketing.At Zimmerman, Mr. Varga headed one of the largest retail advertising firms in the southeastern US where he helped grow over 13 key brands. They included: Nissan, ADT, Office Depot, Party City among others. He also served as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for Republic Bank where he led the development and execution of one of the nation’s first digital banks.“Andrew has a deep understanding of the power of branding. His technical expertise for driving customer acquisition and brand building will be a great combination for Kaycha,” said Chris Martinez President and Co-founder of Kaycha Labs. “Throughout Andrew’s career he has demonstrated an ability to successfully execute strategic marketing campaigns that will significantly strengthen our customer base while creating a truly differentiated brand.”Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Kaycha Labs operates 8 independent cannabis and hemp testing labs in 7 states across the country including Florida, Colorado, California, New York, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Kaycha has the largest network of accredited testing labs in the cannabis industry and is the recognized leader in providing results within 48-hours with sample automation and technology innovation. For more information about the company or to submit a sample for testing, visit Kaycha Labs at www.KaychaLabs.com.Cynthia Brewer, Vice Presidentcynthia@kaychalabs.com954-368-7664 Contact Information Kaycha Labs

