Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Beyond Spots & Dots Launches $15,000 Women-to-Women Grant Program

Agency to provide $15,000 in grants to three women-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19.





With locations in Pittsburgh, PA; Columbus, OH; and Baltimore, MD, Beyond Spots & Dots was not excluded from fearing for the worst as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency now seeks to give back and help fellow women-owned small businesses who are struggling and need additional assistance.



“This has been a tough time for women leaders. We want to celebrate the extra work women are doing these days,” said Melanie Querry, Founder and President, Beyond Spots & Dots. “As a women-owned company, we’re incredibly fortunate to have been able to sustain our business through such a difficult time. We want to pay that forward and ensure if we are able to offer a helping hand, we do, and to the people who need it most. We’re committed to the community.”



To be eligible for a Beyond Spots & Dots Women-to-Women Grant, businesses must be:

- Women-owned

- Small business with less than $5 million in annual gross revenue

- 25 or less full-time employees

- Business address in Pennsylvania, Ohio, or Maryland



Qualifying businesses must apply online by July 15, 2020. To learn more and apply, please visit: https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/women-to-women-grant-program



Beyond Spots & Dots will announce grant finalists on or about July 31, 2020. Grant awardees will be announced on or about August 15, 2020, with award disbursements to be sent on or about August 31, 2020.



About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice. Pittsburgh, PA, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Layoffs. Furloughs. Businesses closing their doors. This has been the unfortunate reality for many during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders. In an effort to help support women-owned businesses struggling to maintain production, commerce and/or staff as a result of the devastating COVID-19 outbreak, Beyond Spots & Dots is launching its Women-to-Women Grant Program, which offers $15,000 total in grant funds to three women-owned businesses, with each receiving $5,000.With locations in Pittsburgh, PA; Columbus, OH; and Baltimore, MD, Beyond Spots & Dots was not excluded from fearing for the worst as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency now seeks to give back and help fellow women-owned small businesses who are struggling and need additional assistance.“This has been a tough time for women leaders. We want to celebrate the extra work women are doing these days,” said Melanie Querry, Founder and President, Beyond Spots & Dots. “As a women-owned company, we’re incredibly fortunate to have been able to sustain our business through such a difficult time. We want to pay that forward and ensure if we are able to offer a helping hand, we do, and to the people who need it most. We’re committed to the community.”To be eligible for a Beyond Spots & Dots Women-to-Women Grant, businesses must be:- Women-owned- Small business with less than $5 million in annual gross revenue- 25 or less full-time employees- Business address in Pennsylvania, Ohio, or MarylandQualifying businesses must apply online by July 15, 2020. To learn more and apply, please visit: https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/women-to-women-grant-programBeyond Spots & Dots will announce grant finalists on or about July 31, 2020. Grant awardees will be announced on or about August 15, 2020, with award disbursements to be sent on or about August 31, 2020.About Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice. Contact Information Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Melanie Querry

412-281-6215



www.beyondspotsanddots.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.