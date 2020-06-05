PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The Cassata Foundation

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from The Cassata Foundation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

The Cassata Foundation Donates "300" Meals


Feeding Our Local Community While Supporting Our Local Merchants

The Cassata Foundation Donates
Huntington, NY, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday June 2, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn donated “300” Hot Meals the local community prepared by RaCha Thai Restaurant in Huntington Village.

The Cassata Foundation also provided a monetary donation to Project H.O.P.E. of Huntington on behalf of Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini last week.

That donation will provide much needed milk and eggs to the local Huntington Community on Thursday.

The Cassata Foundation, has recently donated hot meals and face masks to the Frontline Heroes of Huntington Hospital and the Suffolk County Police Department.

Cassata says this is just a big “Thank You to all our Frontline Heroes and their dedication, being there every day protecting and helping all of us.”

The Cassata Foundation, RaCha Restaurant along with the Suffolk County Police Department and Officer Delgado were on hand to provide and pass out food and meals to the community.
Contact Information
The Cassata Foundation
Rosario S. Cassata
631-396-7676
Contact
Attached Files

Cassata Foundation Has 300 Meals Delivered
Rosario and Carolyn Cassata of the Cassata Foundation and Officer Delgado Getting Meals Ready
Filename: PROJECTHOPEFEED300PEOPLE5-2-2.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Cassata Foundation
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help