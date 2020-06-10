Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) Accelerates Growth Through Expansion

Press Releases NOI Press Release Share Blog

NOI continues its expansion with the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with LASIT.





Geoff Miller, Partner and VP said, “The decision to expand our presence in the industrial laser market is a milestone mark in the growth of NOI and a logical step for our business. We have a strong base of existing customers that rely on our expertise. The addition of the LASIT line of laser marking and engraving products brings one of the premier companies globally into the Canadian market.” Geoff adds, “Partnering with LASIT is extremely exciting as we are now able to provide the solutions customers are looking for with the level of service that they expect.”



Gio Ievoli, LASIT’s Manager responsible for Global Sales added, “Our companies share a customer centric philosophy with a commitment to offering industry leading products and service. Finding the correct partner for market expansion is critical for success. NOI’s history, experience, and reputation in the Canadian market make them an excellent partner and strengthens our position as a global leader in laser marking and engraving solutions.”



About LASIT Laser



LASIT SPA, with its headquarters in Italy, was founded in 1990. Lasit has a strong experience in design and manufacturing of customized laser marking and engraving systems for Automotive, Medical, Home appliance, Electronic, Hydraulics and Military industries. Lasit focuses heavily on research and development with strengths in mechanics, automation, hardware, and software allowing for the creation of solutions that match customer production needs with practical and innovative solutions.



More Information on LASIT SPA. at https://www.lasitlaser.com/



About Northern Optotronics Inc.



Headquartered in Ontario, NOI is a 24 year old national company and Canada’s leading multi-vendor sales and service provider of aesthetic, surgical, and industrial laser solutions.



Geoffrey Miller

1.705.327.7993



www.noi.ca



