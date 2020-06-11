Esports Communities Celebrate Juneteenth to Take Action for Social Justice

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axis Replay Press Release Share Blog

On June 19, 2020 7PM - 12AM, the live broadcast of the virtual esports gathering to celebrate Freedom for All will be available on twitch.tv/axisreplay | youtube.com/axisreplay | facebook.com/axisreplay |mixer.com/axisreplay, and hosted on partner broadcasts, twitch.tv/checkpointXP | ESTV and more.





“This is a time to reflect and rejoice in the progress achieved by the African American community and a reminder of what is still left to do. The event will showcase celebrity guests, spark discussion, educate viewers, and highlight esports gameplay & more,” says Ryan Johnson, Executive Director of Cxmmunity, a non-profit organization focused on increasing minority participation in the esports and video game industry.



On June 19, 2020 7PM - 12AM, the live broadcast of the virtual esports gathering to celebrate Freedom for All will be available on twitch.tv/axisreplay | youtube.com/axisreplay | facebook.com/axisreplay |mixer.com/axisreplay, and hosted on partner broadcasts, twitch.tv/checkpointXP | ESTV and more. The program will include influencers, entertainers, and pro-athletes like: Erin Ashley Simon, Larry Ridley, Jeezy, Desi Banks. Allies for change include: FaZe Clan, Invest Atlanta, the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, NFL Alumni Association, EventsDC, Twitch, Fight Tyme Gaming, Black Salt Coreuption, United Way, Cxmmunity, Axis Replay, RIISE Ventures, Gamers Vote, Vote to Live, Skillshot, Atlanta Esports Alliance, ESTV, NutriGMR, Beasley Esports, Checkpoint XP, Atlanta Inno, Esports Insider, Gamer’s Outreach, Ultimate Gamer, eFUSE, Black Python. Visit www.juneteenth.gg for more information.



“Juneteenth is the oldest, nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and a reminder of the pride, resilience and determination of African Americans in American history. Even though COVID-19 has hindered live event celebrations and parades, Axis Replay and our partners are committed to fight for social justice. As an ally, I want to do more, and we do it best by giving our community a way to celebrate and connect, both in-person and virtually. We’re making a difference through our shared love of esports and video games. This is our commitment to the future, and it starts with us. Together we win,” says Allie Young, CEO of Axis Replay.



Through the observance of African American freedom with an emphasis on education, achievement, assessment, improvement and celebration, the event will reflect on this day of independence through the shared voices of the video game community.



“As leaders in gaming, we have an obligation to combat racism and discrimination of all forms in our community, especially considering the generation of young adults following our influence. Joining this wonderful Juneteenth Celebration is one of many ways FaZe Clan and our newly formed Diversity Council are taking meaningful actions to demonstrate our commitment to combat social injustice and deconstruct systemic racism in the gaming community. We encourage everyone to get involved and participate,” says Staci Smith, Leader of FaZe Clan’s Diversity Council and Head of Human Resources.



“Black history is an essential part of the history of the United States and it is important that we continue to promote awareness, create safe spaces, and be inclusive. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities, and religions are joining forces to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that continues to influence and shape our society today. Being sensitive to the conditions and experiences of others is vital for us as a people to make significant and lasting improvements in our society,” says Todd Harris, Chairman of the Board, Atlanta Esports Alliance.



“As a company, we are committed to using our platforms to support social justice and be part of the active conversation needed to move our nation forward,” adds Leslie Fitzsimmons, executive director of sales and marketing at Beasley Esports.



For more information and a schedule of events and want to get involved, visit www.juneteenth.gg.



"Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation." - Coretta Scott King



“Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.” - Nelson Mandela



About Axis Replay

Axis Replay is a leader in high-tech entertainment and events for video games and esports. Focused on in-person and virtual social experiences for gamers and their friends, Axis Replay exists to foster impactful personal and professional connections through the mutual love of video games.



For more information about Axis Replay, visit www.axisreplay.com.



About Cxmmunity

Cxmmunity pronounced “Community,” is a non-profit that is focused on increasing minority participation in the esports and video game industry. Founded to eliminate barriers to entry and underrepresentation in esports, Cxmmunity provides minorities living in underserved communities with the opportunity to participate within the gaming industry by sharpening STEM and business management skills.



For more information about Cxmmunity, visit www.cxmmunity.co



About Fight Tyme Promotions

Fight Tyme Promotions, Inc. (Fight Tyme) is a combat sports promotions company that was founded in 2016 by Khalif-Delence A. Sheares Sr. and Sheldon Martin to bring diversity and inclusion in the fragmented combat sports broadcast industry. Fight Tyme Promotions, Inc. has developed an international broadcast network for combats sports and Esports which is currently available in over 188+ countries and on every web-connected device such as Android, Apple, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon FireStick, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Virtual Reality. Fight Tyme Gaming division was created to develop, market, and promote combats sports video games and to host Esports leagues, tournaments and STEM educational initiatives for youth and adults through it's platform, EsportsFighter.com.



About FaZe Clan

Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of 230 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster and global superstar artists Offset and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes seven competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings and more. Follow us @FaZeClan and @FaZeApparel.



Allie Young

678-491-4163



www.axisreplay.com



