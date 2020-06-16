Legal Cannabis Industry Needs Kryptall® Secure Calling

All types of businesses including the legal cannabis industry have trade secrets and private dealings that need to be kept private. KryptAll® guarantees the security of calls with proven state-of-the-art encrypted calls all without calling records.





An audio recording of a very private phone conversation was published between two people in the Alaskan marijuana industry. It surfaced on YouTube. The YouTuber’s handle was “Bobb Dogg” and is apparently the manager of one of Anchorage’s largest cannabis stores.



In this intercepted phone call, it was revealed that a company sold a substantial amount of potentially moldy marijuana, perhaps even 100 pounds. In addition, the call expressed that the psychoactive level of THC in their CBD oil was high instead of the legal low limits.



This private call was on regular phones and now it is published and could be used to incriminate the store and owner.



All types of businesses including the legal cannabis industry have trade secrets and private dealings that need to be kept private. KryptAll® guarantees the security of the call when using K iPhones. KryptAll® uses a private secure network and modified encrypted iPhones with proven open source AES 256 encryption for all calling data and voice communication. No phone records are created so they cannot be hacked either.



