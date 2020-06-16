PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
KryptAll
 

Company Overview

Products & Services

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Executives & Employees

KryptAll

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from KryptAll: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Legal Cannabis Industry Needs Kryptall® Secure Calling


All types of businesses including the legal cannabis industry have trade secrets and private dealings that need to be kept private. KryptAll® guarantees the security of calls with proven state-of-the-art encrypted calls all without calling records.

Legal Cannabis Industry Needs Kryptall® Secure Calling
Wilmington, DE, June 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Industries are often targeted for corporate espionage. The legal cannabis industry is often surveilled at an alarmingly excessive rate by its competitors. KryptAll® can be used to keep your calls private with proven state-of-the-art encrypted calls all without calling records.

An audio recording of a very private phone conversation was published between two people in the Alaskan marijuana industry. It surfaced on YouTube. The YouTuber’s handle was “Bobb Dogg” and is apparently the manager of one of Anchorage’s largest cannabis stores.

In this intercepted phone call, it was revealed that a company sold a substantial amount of potentially moldy marijuana, perhaps even 100 pounds. In addition, the call expressed that the psychoactive level of THC in their CBD oil was high instead of the legal low limits.

This private call was on regular phones and now it is published and could be used to incriminate the store and owner.

All types of businesses including the legal cannabis industry have trade secrets and private dealings that need to be kept private. KryptAll® guarantees the security of the call when using K iPhones. KryptAll® uses a private secure network and modified encrypted iPhones with proven open source AES 256 encryption for all calling data and voice communication. No phone records are created so they cannot be hacked either.

If you cannot communicate securely you cannot operate business successfully. Secure you calling with KryptAll® and operate successfully.
Contact Information
KryptAll
Richard Di Sabatino
310-729-1505
Contact
KryptAll.com

Click here to view the company profile of KryptAll
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from KryptAll
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help