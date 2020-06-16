New Book Offers Christian Singles Godly Insight on Facing Difficult Seasons

Christian singles struggling to walk out their faith in day-to-day living are set to get a dose of encouragement from the new book, "The Good Fight: Victory is Yours."





But it’s not just encouragement from the Bible. Readers will find hope and empowerment from the author’s own story of how she once battled with and overcame these issues.



Shareta Green is a devout Christian who has been walking with the Lord since her college years. When asked about the motivation for writing the book, she explained: “In my mid 20's and 30's, I realized that it was challenging as an independent, Christian woman. I saw many of my peers with children, and or getting married and having families. Although I surrounded myself with people that I could trust, I did not have anyone I could reach out to who was older than me, single, without children and still independent. I wrote this because I want single, independent Christians to press on and not settle for less in life despite challenges. Life may not be the way we want it, but with Christ in the vessel we can smile at the storm.”



"The Good Fight" is Green’s first book; however, the honesty, clarity and depth of her writing gives no indication of her experience. Readers will immediately connect with her gentle and empathetic tone. The book is grounded in Godly principles and the writer skillfully arouses the desire to stand strong in difficult seasons throughout the book.



"The Good Fight: Victory is Yours" is available in paperback format on Amazon.com. To learn more or get a get a free chapter of the book, visit: https://good-fight-faith.ck.page/.



Media contact: Shareta Green

Email: info@goodfightfaith.org Atlanta, GA, June 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Written by Shareta Green, "The Good Fight" is a dynamic resource that demonstrates how to walk with godly confidence in day-to-day situations. The writer addresses common issues faced by singles such as feelings of inadequacy, identity relationships, health, purpose and rejection and offers a biblical perspective on combating these issues through forgiveness of one’s self, kindness, a change of mindset and prayer.But it’s not just encouragement from the Bible. Readers will find hope and empowerment from the author’s own story of how she once battled with and overcame these issues.Shareta Green is a devout Christian who has been walking with the Lord since her college years. When asked about the motivation for writing the book, she explained: “In my mid 20's and 30's, I realized that it was challenging as an independent, Christian woman. I saw many of my peers with children, and or getting married and having families. Although I surrounded myself with people that I could trust, I did not have anyone I could reach out to who was older than me, single, without children and still independent. I wrote this because I want single, independent Christians to press on and not settle for less in life despite challenges. Life may not be the way we want it, but with Christ in the vessel we can smile at the storm.”"The Good Fight" is Green’s first book; however, the honesty, clarity and depth of her writing gives no indication of her experience. Readers will immediately connect with her gentle and empathetic tone. The book is grounded in Godly principles and the writer skillfully arouses the desire to stand strong in difficult seasons throughout the book."The Good Fight: Victory is Yours" is available in paperback format on Amazon.com. To learn more or get a get a free chapter of the book, visit: https://good-fight-faith.ck.page/.Media contact: Shareta GreenEmail: info@goodfightfaith.org