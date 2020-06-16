New Book Provides High School Teachers Life-Changing Tools for Mindfulness in the Classroom

"Easy Mindfulness for Today's Teens" is the latest book by bestselling author and children's well-being expert, Mellisa Dormoy. This guide is designed for classroom teachers who want to gain a new skill set and teach teens the life-changing skills of mindfulness and meditation. From the basics of relaxation techniques and meditation, to over 80 classroom mindfulness exercises that can be done in as little as five minutes; the book gives high school and middle school teachers the essential skills they need to begin teaching teen mindfulness right now.Whether you're a teacher who wants to help your students grow into well-adjusted adults, or a school counselor trying to help teens find more peace of mind; the guide has you covered every step of the way. The book contains numerous lesson plans and scripts; as well as guidance on making your own, and over eighty mindful classroom exercises so you can use the skills to help teens increase their inner-peace, happiness and self-esteem.Dormoy has been teaching meditation and mindfulness for over fifteen years. She is the founder and CEO of ShambalaKids.com , School of Meditation and Mindfulness; and teaches online worldwide, in addition to writing mindfulness books for children and parents and professional-development books for therapists. Mellisa has written and produced over one hundred guided meditations and aims to use her insight into meditation and mindfulness to equip teachers with the skills necessary to maximize their students' well-being. Her book includes contributions of teen meditations written by other notable teen meditation teachers from around the world.