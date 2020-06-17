HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award for the Second Year in a Row

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Swedish Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com. Englewood, CO, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center announced today that it is a recipient of the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award(TM). This distinction places Swedish among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Swedish Medical Center is the only level I trauma center in the state of Colorado to achieve this important distinction.During the study period (2016 through 2018), Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safeguarding patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes - risk-adjusted patient safety indicator (PSI) rates - for 13 PSIs defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). A 14th PSI included in the evaluation is Foreign Objects Left in Body During a Surgery or Procedure which is a “never” event and does not have an expected rate.Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average*:- 48.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.- 54.4% less likely to experience a hip fracture following surgery, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.- 66.8% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.- 63% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.In addition, if all hospitals in the country performed at the level of award recipients for each of the 13 patient safety indicators, 110,864 patient safety events could have been avoided.*“For the second year in a row, Swedish is the only level I trauma center in the state of Colorado to be recognized with the Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades,” said Ryan Tobin, president and chief executive officer at Swedish Medical Center. “We are honored to be recognized among such an elite group of hospitals nationwide. This is a testament to the entire team here at Swedish for their consistent ability to provide the highest level of safety and compassionate care for our patients.”“Consumers might not know that information around patient safety is readily available and should be considered when researching healthcare options,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We commend the recipients of the 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients.”View Healthgrades hospital quality methodologies.*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2019.0.1) to MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.About SwedishSwedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com. Contact Information Swedish Medical Center

