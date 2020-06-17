Press Releases Put It Forward Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Put It Forward: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Put It Forward Expands Oracle Partnership to Deliver End-to End Cross-Cloud Data Automation Solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure





One of the key challenges enterprise organizations face moving to the cloud and data centricity is a lack of rapid integration between platforms and solutions with actionable insight. By enabling the necessary data automation and integration processes across solutions via the partnership with Oracle, Put It Forward can continue to help leading organizations deliver on the promise of end-to-end experiences for their customers, partners and employees.



As a demonstration of their commitment to offering a comprehensive solution, Oracle now provides a key roadmap for taking multiple applications into the cloud without losing any visibility or access to data across the enterprise. Put It Forward has now stepped up to deliver a native deployment of its data automation platform on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



“Put It Forward is committed to their enterprise customers success with tier 1 cloud infrastructure. We believe that the biggest challenge most organizations face today is dealing with the burden of cost and complexity that comes with supplying all of the data, the IT overhead and the capabilities that are needed for data driven insights. Organizations need to be able to scalably integrate their tech stack across the clouds and see around corners with data driven insights. Our next level collaboration with Oracle enables organizations to do just that.” - Mark Cowan, CEO, Put it Forward



About Put It Forward



Put It Forward is a software technology company that delivers enterprise data platforms for use by organizations who need to see the unseen and engage through multiple touch points by connecting across systems, processes and solutions. With the Put It Forward platform, organizations are able to break down the barriers to insight, create deep understanding and realize end- to-end experiences for their customers, partners and employees at scale with modern technology that eliminates wastes and quickly unlocks value.



https://www.putitforward.com Austin, TX, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Put It Forward is pleased to announce native level deployment of its data automation insights platform on Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) via their partnership, to offer the complete data story across the enterprise ecosystem as organizations transition their solutions into the cloud.One of the key challenges enterprise organizations face moving to the cloud and data centricity is a lack of rapid integration between platforms and solutions with actionable insight. By enabling the necessary data automation and integration processes across solutions via the partnership with Oracle, Put It Forward can continue to help leading organizations deliver on the promise of end-to-end experiences for their customers, partners and employees.As a demonstration of their commitment to offering a comprehensive solution, Oracle now provides a key roadmap for taking multiple applications into the cloud without losing any visibility or access to data across the enterprise. Put It Forward has now stepped up to deliver a native deployment of its data automation platform on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.“Put It Forward is committed to their enterprise customers success with tier 1 cloud infrastructure. We believe that the biggest challenge most organizations face today is dealing with the burden of cost and complexity that comes with supplying all of the data, the IT overhead and the capabilities that are needed for data driven insights. Organizations need to be able to scalably integrate their tech stack across the clouds and see around corners with data driven insights. Our next level collaboration with Oracle enables organizations to do just that.” - Mark Cowan, CEO, Put it ForwardAbout Put It ForwardPut It Forward is a software technology company that delivers enterprise data platforms for use by organizations who need to see the unseen and engage through multiple touch points by connecting across systems, processes and solutions. With the Put It Forward platform, organizations are able to break down the barriers to insight, create deep understanding and realize end- to-end experiences for their customers, partners and employees at scale with modern technology that eliminates wastes and quickly unlocks value. Contact Information Put It Forward

Suzanne Huber

(415) 842-9842



www.putitforward.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Put It Forward