Maya HTT Expands Its Application Development Capabilities and IoT Services by Joining Siemens’ MindSphere Partner Program

As a technological partner, software editor, and provider of Siemens solutions for over 35 years, Maya HTT has extensive experience in design, analysis, systems integration, and deployment across multiple industries. The CAE software Maya HTT develops allows clients and partners to optimize products and find cutting-edge, best-fit solutions for modern problems. Chicago, IL, June 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Maya HTT, a worldwide leading provider and developer of software solutions based on the Siemens Digital Industries Software portfolio, today announced it has joined the MindSphere Partner Program as a Silver Partner and is already helping customers save costly maintenance headaches with Smart Signal Explorer, developed for deployment on MindSphere®, the industrial IoT as a service solution from Siemens. The application opens the door to translating time-series signals into actionable smart frequency-based information. With this new wisdom, engineers and technicians can remotely pinpoint early onset of equipment failures. The complex real-time algorithms under the hood offer endless possibilities and savings.The MindSphere Partner Program is Siemens’ partner program for industrial internet of things (IoT) solution and technology providers. MindSphere, the leading industrial IoT as a service solution from Siemens, powers IoT solutions from the edge to the cloud with advanced analytics and AI to connect and analyze data from connected products, plants and systems to optimize operations, create better products, and enable new business models.As a strategic global partner of Siemens Digital Industries Software with expertise across Siemens’ application portfolio, including Siemens’ low-code application development platform Mendix ™ software, Maya HTT develops technology that addresses a wide spectrum of engineering domains and industrial IoT applications providing operational intelligence. Maya HTT’s service team of application engineers, integrators, developers, and data scientists work closely with customers to define, build, and deploy solutions and artificial intelligence algorithms leveraging existing out-of-the-box components and tailor-made applications meeting their unique requirements.“Maya HTT is excited to join the MindSphere partner community. The strength of our two organizations working together can deliver significant value to our customers, offering them industrial IoT solutions to solve their digital transformation challenges across their manufacturing enterprises. Now, more than ever, we can build applications quickly to consolidate, monitor, and analyse organisations’ data and processes,” said Remi Duquette, VP Innovation, Maya HTT.“Maya HTT, awarded Siemens Digital Industries Software Global Solution Partner of the Year in 2019, is capable of delivering tremendous value, helping customers realize the benefits of digital transformation with industrial IoT. By expanding the partnership with Siemens to include MindSphere and offering its Smart Signal Explorer application on MindSphere, Maya HTT can help customers address their operational challenges around proactively identifying machine maintenance needs,” said Del Costy, Senior Vice President and Managing Director Americas, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Importantly, Maya HTT and customers can use Siemens’ Mendix low code application development platform to extend Smart Signal Explorer with capabilities such as real-time alerting, custom reporting, and building predictive maintenance algorithms.”About Maya HTTMaya HTT is an industry leading software developer and engineering services provider specialized in multiphysics simulation, computer-aided engineering (CAE), computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), industrial artificial intelligence (AI), and datacenter infrastructure management (DCIM). Operating behind the scenes, Maya HTT's experts deliver valuable insight and innovative solutions to help engineers tackle the most difficult and obscure issues in business today.As a technological partner, software editor, and provider of Siemens solutions for over 35 years, Maya HTT has extensive experience in design, analysis, systems integration, and deployment across multiple industries. The CAE software Maya HTT develops allows clients and partners to optimize products and find cutting-edge, best-fit solutions for modern problems. Contact Information Maya HTT

Rita Azrak

+1-800-343-6292 ext. 236



www.mayahtt.com



