Solidification Products International, Inc. is Pleased to Announce That Stephen Testa Has Joined the Team


Solidification Products International, Inc. would like to welcome Mr. Stephen Testa to the team as the Quality Assurance, Safety and Compliance Manager for the Northford CT Facility.

Northford, CT, June 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SPI welcomes Stephen Testa. Steve comes to SPI with a background in Manufacturing Operations, Quality Assurance, Safety and Regulatory Compliance. He is a US Veteran with a Master’s Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor’s Degree from State University of New York at Albany. He also holds a Lean Certification, Six Sigma Green Belt and is a Certified Quality Auditor.

Solidification Products International, Inc. has made a commitment to building the highest quality Oil Containment and Hydrocarbon Products available. With the addition of Steve to the team we are confident that our products will continue to serve as a worldwide top solution for years to come. Stephen currently resides in Middletown, CT with his wife Joanne and his three children. Solidification Products International, Inc. welcomes Mr. Stephen Testa to the SPI team.
Contact Information
Solidification Products International, Inc.
Kevin S. Haddox
704-677-6989
Contact
www.oilbarriers.com

