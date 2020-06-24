Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Partners with SPS Commerce to Bolster Delivery and Support for Digital Transformations and Positive Customer Experiences

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ICCG Press Release Share Blog

ICCG is an enterprise software focused consulting firm with a global presence and a track record of more than 2,000 business and digital transformation project executions across ERP, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Systems, Warehouse Management Solutions and Product Life Cycle Management Solutions deployments.



ICCG expects the SPS partnership to provide unique advantages, including access to the SPS Commerce network that includes more than 90,000 retail trading partners. The SPS retail network was built over 20 years by consistently adding customers who would rather trust their EDI operations to experts instead of trying to manage rapidly changing retailer requirements on their own.



SPS Commerce manages over 9,000 retailer trading requirement changes per year, thereby insulating its customers from change. The partnership will allow ICCG to focus on their Infor areas of expertise and provide for enhanced delivery and support for EDI.



“EDI is complex, each environment is different, and projects require expertise to go smoothly,” says Mark O’Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at SPS Commerce. “SPS has thousands of retail, EDI and systems experts across the globe, complemented by the talents of our partnerships, including ICCG. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with ICCG that benefits our mutual customers.”



ICCG and SPS look to this new partnership to provide value-added resources for their customers. Both have strong connections to Infor: ICCG is a Gold Channel and Global Alliance Partner for Infor and SPS has hundreds of customers on Infor systems.



“We are thrilled to partner with SPS Commerce, the clear leader in full-service EDI,” said Balachandran Anantharama, Senior Vice President for ICCG. “This partnership extends our consulting expertise and experience to support our customers’ needs around EDI. It will allow us for enhanced implementation and ongoing customer success particularly as we address our customers in the Fashion, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Distribution verticals where EDI is mission critical on both customer experience side and supplier collaboration side from Infor solutions perspective.”



Shiv Kaushik, Founder & CEO for ICCG opined that “SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network with hundreds of Infor customers leveraging SPS Commerce as their EDI solution partner globally. We believe for our customers where we support their ERP, Supply Chain and Warehouse Management systems – it is so critical to ensure that we provide perfect integration between our Infor solutions and EDI solutions from providers like SPS Commerce. This is a critical expectation as well from our customers and prospective clients who clearly see EDI and Ecommerce being their major source for serving their customers. It has direct impact on Revenue and growth.”



About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)



Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise. For the last 32 years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.



Our Partnership with Infor:



Business critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why we work with our leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. Our relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards our goal of best serving our customers’ needs.



ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Retail & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.



We have earned our reputation for high performance and flexibility because we have a disciplined approach, stress honesty and integrity, and always put the needs of our customers first. Our motto is to “Do the right things,” and those are not just words; they are what we do every day to help our customers reach their goals. And help them take their businesses to great heights.



ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.



