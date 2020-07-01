Thumbs Up 247 Delivers the Goods with the Launch of ThumbsUp247.com

Press Releases Thumbs Up 247 Press Release Share Blog

Email: Morgan@thumbsup247.com Baltimore, MD, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today Thumbs Up 247 will launch ThumbsUp247.com . The site's purpose is to deliver good news on a daily basis.The company's founders believe that there are so many good people creating touching stories that promise to embrace your heart, and offer confidence that a divided world can come together. ThumbsUp247's new platform will serve as a pipeline to such stories.Tony Lombardi, one of the founders, believes that the time is right for the levity and joy of ThumbsUp247. “Positivity is contagious and it can carry your day from work, to home, to a visit to your favorite restaurant. Attaching to positivity inspires hopeful thoughts, thoughts that morph into action, action that shapes into happy outcomes.”ThumbsUp247.com will include daily words of wisdom; stories of kindness; pictures that turn frowns upside down; healthy recipes and mental wellness; food for the soul that will stir your ambition to be a better you – even local music to help provide a joyful escape.The founders have built an interactive website that links to their social media platforms. Later in July, they plan to have a mobile app that will feature push notifications allowing users to receive daily messages to jump start their day."Too many places I go, people are talking about all the negative things going on in the world,” explains another of the site’s founders, Gary Stein. “It's human nature, I get it, but there's just so much I can take of that. It wears on you. But if we had a place where someone can go for other news, maybe we could start to change those conversations. That's why I'm doing this... to change the conversation."The last of ThumbsUp247’s founders, Larry Dukes concurs. “ThumbsUp247 strives to change attitudes with every story, video or photo. Coach Pat Riley once said, ‘If you have a positive attitude and constantly strive to give your best effort, eventually you will overcome your immediate problems.’ Follow us and realize the transition...”Thumbs Up Worldwide, through its operating company ThumbsUp247, will provide a variety of ad plans for companies interested in attaching their respective businesses to the daily delivery of good news. The ad plans are intended to fit any promotional budget.For more information, please contact Morgan Knox at 443-752-5302, email at Morgan@thumbsup247.com, or visit ThumbsUp247 at www.thumbsup247.com.Name of Press Contact: Morgan KnoxPhone: 443-752-5302Email: Morgan@thumbsup247.com Contact Information Thumbs Up 247

