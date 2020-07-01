Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Swedish Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Swedish Medical Center: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health(TM) 100 Top Hospitals List

Hospital also among only 20 hospitals nationally to earn the Everest Award.





IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.



“It is a privilege to be selected as one of the top performing hospitals in the nation,” said Ryan Tobin, president and CEO of Swedish Medical Center. “Swedish is a distinguished leader for its highly advanced stroke, trauma and burn care and for providing our patients with some of the most complex services, advanced technologies, and treatments in the Rocky Mountain region. This esteemed honor is a result of the dedication of our entire team and their consistent efforts to provide the highest level of safety and care for our patients.”



This recognition demonstrates Swedish Medical Center’s ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care, particularly during this very disruptive and challenging time. According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients.



“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, M.D., M.P.P., Vice President and Chief Health Officer, IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. It is clear that the COVID-19 crisis will be a catalyst for reinvention, and we believe these top performing hospitals are positioned to emerge stronger and smarter out of this crisis.”



For more information, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.



About Swedish



Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.



With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.



Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com.



About the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List

The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.



About IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® Program

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program’s annual studies include the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry. Visit 100tophospitals.com for more information.



About IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. Supported by the innovation of IBM and intelligence of Watson, we are committed to helping build smarter health ecosystems. Through the combination of our deep industry expertise in health, data and analytics, actionable insights, and reputation for security and trust, Watson Health is working together with its clients and partners to help them achieve simpler processes, better care insights, faster breakthroughs, and improved experiences for people around the world. Learn more at ibm.com/watson/health.



Media Contacts



Kara Hamersky

303-817-5708

Kara.Hamersky@HealthONEcares.com



Matthew Henson

917-930-7147

matthew.henson@ibm.com Englewood, CO, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Swedish Medical Center has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list was unveiled on Fortune.com. The study spotlights the top-performing hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data. Swedish was also among an elite group of Everest Award winners within the top hospital honorees. Nationally, only 20 hospitals received the Everest Award honor, which recognizes those who rank among the top for rate of improvement during a five-year period.IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.“It is a privilege to be selected as one of the top performing hospitals in the nation,” said Ryan Tobin, president and CEO of Swedish Medical Center. “Swedish is a distinguished leader for its highly advanced stroke, trauma and burn care and for providing our patients with some of the most complex services, advanced technologies, and treatments in the Rocky Mountain region. This esteemed honor is a result of the dedication of our entire team and their consistent efforts to provide the highest level of safety and care for our patients.”This recognition demonstrates Swedish Medical Center’s ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care, particularly during this very disruptive and challenging time. According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients.“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, M.D., M.P.P., Vice President and Chief Health Officer, IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. It is clear that the COVID-19 crisis will be a catalyst for reinvention, and we believe these top performing hospitals are positioned to emerge stronger and smarter out of this crisis.”For more information, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.About SwedishSwedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com.About the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® ListThe Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.About IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® ProgramThe IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program’s annual studies include the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry. Visit 100tophospitals.com for more information.About IBM Watson HealthIBM Watson Health is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. Supported by the innovation of IBM and intelligence of Watson, we are committed to helping build smarter health ecosystems. Through the combination of our deep industry expertise in health, data and analytics, actionable insights, and reputation for security and trust, Watson Health is working together with its clients and partners to help them achieve simpler processes, better care insights, faster breakthroughs, and improved experiences for people around the world. Learn more at ibm.com/watson/health.Media ContactsKara Hamersky303-817-5708Kara.Hamersky@HealthONEcares.comMatthew Henson917-930-7147matthew.henson@ibm.com Contact Information Swedish Medical Center

Kara Hamersky

(303) 817-5708



www.swedishhospital.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Swedish Medical Center Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend