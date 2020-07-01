Verimos Announces Initial Funding

Press Releases Verimos Press Release Share Blog

Backers Include an A-List of Executives





Verimos defines the foundational workforce as the 80% of the global workforce that keep the wheels of our economy moving and don’t sit behind a desk every day. This part of the workforce relies upon their physical well-being in order to earn money, is the most affected by the current economic recession, and typically uninsured or underinsured.



“Our investors are united in their support of the health and well-being of the foundational workforce,” said Verimos CEO Bryan Menell. “Their strategic advice and operational experience are second to none, and have been instrumental in helping us to bring our solution to the market.”



Select investors in this first round of financing include:



Jonathan Copley, Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Better Health of Kentucky and Regional Vice President covering Florida, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky.



Maan Hamdan, founder of Hexa Ventures and founder, co-founder, and CEO of multiple companies in the workforce technology industry.



Ron Barshop, serial entrepreneur, podcast host, founder of Beacon Clinics, and founder of NeWay Care which is dramatically reducing costs of healthcare for employers.



Camille May, entrepreneur and co-founder of Model Meals, maker of clean, high quality pre-made meals delivered to your doorstep.



John Cox, veteran benefits plan advisor, current Vice President at Alliant Insurance Services.



Julie Hutchinson, entrepreneur and CEO of Core Performance, pioneering methods of personal transformation and business resilience.



Mason Arnold, serial entrepreneur, and currently found and CEO of Cece's Veggie Co. He is a TechStars mentor, SKU mentor, and EO member.



Jeff Rix, serial entrepreneur, eCommerce expert, TechStars Mentor, and co-founder of AI company MachineCore.



Integritas, a global technical development company headquartered in Austin, Texas.



Andy Kennedy, entrepreneur and co-founder of FoodLogiQ, food safety and blockchain evangelist.



Bill Pace, North American President of Cardinus Risk Management.



Daniel Thornton, a senior investment management executive.



Shae Wilkins, a serial entrepreneur in the healthcare industry with multiple profitable exits.



About Verimos

Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of the foundational workforce; the 80% of the global workforce does not sit behind a desk every day. They are distributed, diverse, and deskless.



We develop multilingual mobile technology to make it easy for our members to confirm they are Well For Work™ and to seamlessly access affordable resources when they are not. We empower businesses to support their foundational workers, enjoying lower turnover, less sick time, and higher loyalty within their work family. We support industries such as restaurants, hotels, construction, transportation, manufacturing, the gig economy, municipalities, and education.



Contact

Bryan Menell, Verimos

bryan@verimos.com

www.verimos.com

Bryan Menell

(512) 488-1881



http://verimos.com



