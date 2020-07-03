Portion of Blue Shark Vodka Sales to Benefit the Wyland Foundation

Press Releases Daytoon, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

World-renowned ocean muralist Wyland, designed a collector bottle label for Blue Shark Vodka this spring. The limited-edition label features an original oil painting of a shark swimming through a ship-wrecked seascape.



Wyland, recognized for his innovation in environmental stewardship, created the Wyland Foundation. The organization delivers art and science education to communities in need thanks to partnerships with the United Nations, and programs such as the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Conservations, National Art Challenge, Wyland World Water Pledge and the Wyland Clean Water Mobile Learning Center.



“We are excited to partner with Wyland and help promote the Wyland Foundation’s great work in American cities,” said Blue Shark Vodka Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Bloomquist. “We can’t think of a better artist and foundation to showcase and support.”



The partnership between Blue Shark Vodka and the Wyland Foundation was a natural fit, as both want to raise awareness about the importance of clean water and healthy oceans.



“My life is not only about the art, but conservation. My ultimate goal is to leave a legacy that inspires people of all ages,” said Wyland. “Today we see a much larger picture. To include the sharks and the other species we care about, it starts with improving the health of the entire planet.”



Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores in both 750mL and 1.5L bottles.



About Wyland

Wyland is a world-renowned whale artist, sculptor, photographer and painter of the landmark Whaling Wall murals. The Detroit-born artist was nicknamed a “Marine Michelangelo” by USA Today and recognized for his art and conservation efforts both by the United Nations and on the floor of Congress. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized Wyland for painting the largest mural ever: a giant ocean mural on the convention center in Long Beach, California, covering more than three acres. No artist in history has painted more surface area measured in acres.



