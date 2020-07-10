US Wellness Report - Gateway to COVID-19 Data and Alternative Medicine

The Wellness Report offers collected alternative and ayurvedic data and other modes of alternative health being widely used to replace or augment general (allopathic) medicine. Presenting headlines and links to source data, the Wellness website enables easy review of the latest information on COVID-19. Interest in wellness is a rapidly growing trend as people begin to understand that wellness is a journey, healthcare is an event.





Created by Nashville lawyer and technology researcher Tom Brannon, the Wellness Report offers daily updated data on COVID-19 as well as collected alternative and ayurvedic data and other modes of alternative health available to defend against health risks like COVID-19. The Wellness Report also follows the trending direction in replacing or augmenting general (allopathic) medicine.



Using the headline aggregation design used by The Drudge Report, the Wellness website enables easy review of the latest information and communications on alternative remedies along with links to the source of the information. Today, the U.S. healthcare industry treats symptoms with science-based pills and surgery to suppress symptoms while alternative treatments are used for avoiding the need for prescription medicines or surgery – the main two approaches of most U.S. physicians.



Top stories, news and websites are grouped by category, then listed with a headline or brief comment and the related hyperlink. The COVID-19 pandemic is covered extensively along with the emerging treatments (such as hydroxychloroquine + Zinc, and the Texas “Silver Bullet”). Multiple sources cover the growing agreement among physicians that a strong immune system not only guards against contracting the virus but hastens recovery without severe damage.



The launch includes such enhancements as:



- Links and Sources for COVID-19 that are not readily in public view, including the most important fact during this pandemic - fatality figures for all states and counties. The death rate is vital because case numbers are often rising while fatalities may be decreasing. COVID-19 seems ready to be retired.

- A top navigation menu that limits the search to all the stories/links in the category you choose

- Details on vaccines and their unlikely importance given the rate of mutations

- Updates are made daily to catch and present the very latest information relating to wellness



Although the audience is targeted to be U.S. citizens presently, global news is identified and presented. A new cure in Germany? Such events will be reviewed and published by US Wellness Report.



Interest in wellness is a rapidly growing trend as the public begin to understand that wellness is a journey, healthcare is an event. Also better understood is that attention to each person’s immune system is the best strategy against COVID-19. Avoiding this virus is aided by use of supplements and attention to alternative medicine.



