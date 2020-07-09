Press Releases The Old Schoolhouse Magazine Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Old Schoolhouse Magazine: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Coming Depopulation of Public Schools to Begin This Fall





Despite President Trump’s recent push for the schools to reopen in the fall, 54 percent of American voters proclaim that they are uncomfortable with the reopening of K–12 schools according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult Poll. Additionally, three unions in Fairfax County, Virginia, released a statement fighting against the county school system’s return to school plan. Another county in Virginia, Loudon, ran a survey where one-third of responding parents would likely choose 100 percent distance learning for their children.



In New York City, 200,000 public school educators expressed a genuine fear of returning to school in the fall. Reopening for in-person learning is simply not on their radar. This does not mean though that education as a whole has taken a backseat.



"We are seeing the democratization of education - the playing field is being leveled and now it doesn't matter if your child attended a good public school or a horrible one before the pandemic," explains Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "Parents have been asking, ‘How can I keep my child learning’ and many have found the answer - homeschooling. In the fall, many families will decide to continue educating their children at home, public schools will likely lose millions of students, and homeschooled children will receive a better education as a result."



Parents are seeking out alternative methods of education this fall, primarily online options. Recognizing that their values and beliefs are being challenged by textbooks that have torn Christian influence from the pages, many families are turning to the Christian, self-paced, online homeschooling platform



The alarming news that over 40 Santa Clara County principals and other district officials were exposed to the coronavirus recently is causing many to reconsider educational options. In Los Angeles, around 20% of families and 36% of school staff oppose the reopening of schools for in-person learning. Additionally, two weeks after Israel fully reopened, a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in at least 130 cases at a single school. Education is shifting no matter how you look at it - school will not be the same this fall. The question remains, where will the majority of children be when this shift occurs? Many are declaring, by choosing to home educate, that the answer is home, where they belong.



About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (



Paul and Gena Suarez

The Old Schoolhouse®

+1-888-718-4663 Gray, TN, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As schools announce reopening plans, parents begin to question whether public schooling is for them anymore. Gone are the days of strategically moving to a prestigious neighborhood to secure a coveted school with quality education and a wide array of opportunities. Regardless of a family’s public school district, education for their children will not be as it was in the past⁠ - location is irrelevant. Most parents can expect to see staggered schedules, desks placed six feet apart, and the possibility of required mask use.Despite President Trump’s recent push for the schools to reopen in the fall, 54 percent of American voters proclaim that they are uncomfortable with the reopening of K–12 schools according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult Poll. Additionally, three unions in Fairfax County, Virginia, released a statement fighting against the county school system’s return to school plan. Another county in Virginia, Loudon, ran a survey where one-third of responding parents would likely choose 100 percent distance learning for their children.In New York City, 200,000 public school educators expressed a genuine fear of returning to school in the fall. Reopening for in-person learning is simply not on their radar. This does not mean though that education as a whole has taken a backseat."We are seeing the democratization of education - the playing field is being leveled and now it doesn't matter if your child attended a good public school or a horrible one before the pandemic," explains Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "Parents have been asking, ‘How can I keep my child learning’ and many have found the answer - homeschooling. In the fall, many families will decide to continue educating their children at home, public schools will likely lose millions of students, and homeschooled children will receive a better education as a result."Parents are seeking out alternative methods of education this fall, primarily online options. Recognizing that their values and beliefs are being challenged by textbooks that have torn Christian influence from the pages, many families are turning to the Christian, self-paced, online homeschooling platform SchoolhouseTeachers.com . This growing platform is home to over 9,000 member families who choose to home educate their children with assistance from qualified and experienced lesson designers.The alarming news that over 40 Santa Clara County principals and other district officials were exposed to the coronavirus recently is causing many to reconsider educational options. In Los Angeles, around 20% of families and 36% of school staff oppose the reopening of schools for in-person learning. Additionally, two weeks after Israel fully reopened, a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in at least 130 cases at a single school. Education is shifting no matter how you look at it - school will not be the same this fall. The question remains, where will the majority of children be when this shift occurs? Many are declaring, by choosing to home educate, that the answer is home, where they belong.About The Old Schoolhouse®The Old Schoolhouse® ( www.theoldschoolhouse.com ) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.Paul and Gena SuarezThe Old Schoolhouse®+1-888-718-4663 Contact Information The Old Schoolhouse®

Paul and Gena Suarez

888-718-4663



http://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Old Schoolhouse Magazine