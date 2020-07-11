Crytur Opens a US Branch

Boston, MA, July 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CRYTUR spol s.r.o. announces the opening of a US branch in Boston, MA to provide enhanced support to a rapidly expanding field of North American customers. The US company, Crytur USA, will offer the same high quality products, services and technical support as their customers came to expect from CRYTUR. The company offers a diverse portfolio of products and integrated solutions based on several decades of experience in growing crystals with applications in high-performance lasers, radiation detectors, medical imaging, sapphire profiles, high intensity light sources. In addition, Crytur designs and manufactures precision optical elements, ceramics and ferrites. Their customer base varies from small university groups to multinational corporations, to national laboratories. The US team adds considerable expertise in the areas of the scintillator materials, design of specialized radiation detector systems, design of radiation detectors for harsh environments, medical applications, security applications and electronics design for highly customized applications.