PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Crytur USA

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Crytur USA: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Crytur Opens a US Branch


Crytur Opens a US Branch
Boston, MA, July 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CRYTUR spol s.r.o. announces the opening of a US branch in Boston, MA to provide enhanced support to a rapidly expanding field of North American customers. The US company, Crytur USA, will offer the same high quality products, services and technical support as their customers came to expect from CRYTUR. The company offers a diverse portfolio of products and integrated solutions based on several decades of experience in growing crystals with applications in high-performance lasers, radiation detectors, medical imaging, sapphire profiles, high intensity light sources. In addition, Crytur designs and manufactures precision optical elements, ceramics and ferrites. Their customer base varies from small university groups to multinational corporations, to national laboratories. The US team adds considerable expertise in the areas of the scintillator materials, design of specialized radiation detector systems, design of radiation detectors for harsh environments, medical applications, security applications and electronics design for highly customized applications.
Contact Information
Crytur USA
Irina Shestakova
617-744-5335
Contact
www.crytur-usa.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Crytur USA
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help