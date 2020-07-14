Billboard Hit Recording Artist Fawn Releases Her New Song, "Wait For The Sun" Featuring Debra Wilson and Many Other Celebrities Supporting Black Lives Matter

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2779641/?ref_=fn_al_nm_2 Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Stonedef Records, Inc. announced that Billboard hit song writer and recording artist Fawn® has joined forces with Debra Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Judy Tenuta, Kate Linder, Shanice Wilson, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Cher Rue, Pato Banton, Molly Hopkins, Hunter Payton Mendoza and others in support of Black Lives Matter with her song, “Wait For The Sun.”“After seeing the horrific video footage of Ahmaud Arbery being murdered in cold blood, I couldn’t sleep. It haunted me. Then I heard about Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain and countless others. I couldn’t take it any longer, and I can no longer be silent, so I’m adding my voice against the atrocities, injustices and heinous actions people of color go through daily.” – Fawn“The time is always right to do what is right.” – Martin Luther King Jr.Fawn began her journey reaching out to her, friends, acquaintances and colleagues, asking them to add their voices. Fawn said, “I figured if I was enraged and needed to take a stand, then others would, as well.”“Wait For The Sun” is a song Fawn wrote about struggling and fighting her way through difficult, dark times. The message of the chorus, “Wait For The Sun” is a reminder to hold on because the sun is going to come out again. A key unifying line is, “let the love remind you we’re one, and wait for the sun.” The music video has a handful of soulful celebrities and people uniting for a spiritual journey into cosmic positivity and change. As soon as Fawn saw Debra Wilson’s silent monologue performed to the song, there was one particular moment she felt captured the anguish, pain and frustration of the African American community, and Fawn asked Debra if she could use that still shot as the cover.Website: https://www.fawnmusic.com/https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2779641/?ref_=fn_al_nm_2