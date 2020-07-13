Innoclee Health Announces New Modern Face Masks to Help Combat the Coronavirus

Press Releases Innoclee Press Release Share Blog

Now there is a new modern thin and light-weight mask that protects.





According to recent guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks help people with increased risks, such as older people, racial and ethnic minority groups, etc. These groups should take extra precautions and health care facilities suggest everyone should now wear a mask in public if social distancing is not possible.



Soon Innoclee Health will produce masks that will help prevent COVID-19/ coronavirus and other contaminants.



"We are delighted to announce our masks called Innoclee P42 and P44 during this pandemic," said Tami Harrison, founder of Innoclee Health.



About Innoclee(TM) Masks:



Innoclee face mask are thin, but can also help protect against the spread of larger respiratory droplets, germ particles, and splashes.



Comfortable to wear, soft to the face and very light-weight



Face-piece design covers the nose and mouth only, with comfortable ear straps (P44), or without straps (P42) to ensure the mask stays in place.



Good airflow and breathability.



Tami Harrison is the founder and creator of Innoclee masks. Her background is just as diverse and as innovative as Innoclee itself. Tami was president for a consumer products company and has worked as a safety inspector for major construction companies with several OSHA certifications. She is also an inventor with 3 patents issued and more pending. She resides in Georgia, loves gardening and spending time with her 8 year old son.



Although Innoclee launched in 2020, the concept of the product has been in the works for years. Innoclee is an effective, fashionable and sustainable device that can be worn to protect users from indoor and outdoor air pollution.



Tami Harrison

470-249-5425



https://helpma.net/innoclee-information.pdf

Innoclee is a division of Mama Seed Corp.



