Long-Term Care Pharmacy Leaders Request Urgent COVID-19 Relief from Congressional Leaders

The Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition (SCPC) is the only national organization exclusively representing the interests of LTC pharmacies. Its members operate in all 50 states and serve 850,000 patients daily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the country. Visit seniorcarepharmacies.org to learn more. Washington, DC, July 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leaders from 12 of the largest long-term care (LTC) pharmacies in the country, representing more than 25% of the LTC pharmacy sector, have sent a letter to Congressional leadership requesting $350 million in desperately needed financial relief to meet the challenges imposed by the current unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis. These companies are all members of the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition (SCPC), which represents 75% of the sector.Citing dramatic revenue losses and higher costs due to the pandemic, the letter notes that LTC pharmacies “cannot be silent about the outsized impacts the pandemic has had on our sector and our need for immediate relief to fulfill this nation’s promise to our most vulnerable citizens.”Approximately two million Americans in LTC facilities rely on LTC pharmacies to manage and deliver 12 to 13 different medications a day to each resident. Federal law specifically requires that LTC pharmacies provide health care services to these residents because getting medication management right is essential to their personal health and the quality of care provided. LTC pharmacies are an important behind-the-scenes partner for LTC providers who ensure that residents are receiving the best possible care.“The financial situation for LTC pharmacies mirrors the financial situation for nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” noted SCPC President and CEO, Alan Rosenbloom.Under the CARES Act, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has given substantial and well-deserved financial relief to nursing homes and is working on additional relief for assisted living facilities. To date, however, HHS has provided only limited relief to LTC pharmacies and, in June, created new obstacles to relief for LTC pharmacies.“Congress must address this issue promptly to ensure LTC pharmacies have access to the relief they need,” concluded Rosenbloom. “The absence of this timely, consistent pharmacy support from LTC pharmacies would make the dire circumstances LTC facilities continue to work through much worse.”The Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition (SCPC) is the only national organization exclusively representing the interests of LTC pharmacies. Its members operate in all 50 states and serve 850,000 patients daily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the country. Visit seniorcarepharmacies.org to learn more. Contact Information Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

