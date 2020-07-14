PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Job Opportunities

 
 

Press Releases

 
CCMS & Associates

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from CCMS & Associates: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Addition of Key Leadership Team Member Kristy Hauger, Director of Business Development


CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Addition of Key Leadership Team Member Kristy Hauger, Director of Business Development
Dunedin, FL, July 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Kristy Hauger has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. Kristy has over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her extensive knowledge includes marketing to carriers, underwriters, brokers, agents, law firms and the Lloyd's of London market.

“We are excited to announce Kristy will be sharing her talents in representing our specialized brand in the Claim Adjusting services sector. Her leading our Business Development segment will strengthen and deepen our relationships with our existing and potential new clients,” stated Cassandra Hand Gallegos, CEO of the innovative firm. In her role at CCMS & Associates, Kristy will adapt effective strategies and tactics to meet market demands. She will continue to cultivate strong, long-term relationships, as well as, prospective new business opportunities.

After attending Kennesaw State University, Kristy’s career started in construction consulting prior to switching to the independent claims adjusting field. Her marketing knowledge encompasses property, casualty, construction & engineering, marine, heavy equipment, commercial auto, cyber, agriculture, natural resources, and fine jewelry and art.

CCMS & Associates is a specialized Claims Adjusting Service implementing technology solutions with a human touch. Their multi-line claims handling programs include predictive analytics to control emerging claim exposures. Their Residential and Commercial Property Field Adjusting Teams and Third-Party Claim Administrators are dedicated to solving challenges and obstacles in the Property & Casualty claims service sector. They align with their carrier partners to create claim handling solutions to enhance their response to the policyholder needs. Their innovative solutions and strategic claim handling make a positive impact on claim exposure. Strategic Process. Measured Results.
Contact Information
CCMS & Associates
Hernando Gallegos
844.672.6070
Contact
ccmsclaims.com
727.308.6904
hernando@ccmsclaims.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CCMS & Associates
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help