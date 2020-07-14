CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Addition of Key Leadership Team Member Kristy Hauger, Director of Business Development





CCMS & Associates is a specialized Dunedin, FL, July 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CCMS & Associates , the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Kristy Hauger has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. Kristy has over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her extensive knowledge includes marketing to carriers, underwriters, brokers, agents, law firms and the Lloyd's of London market.“We are excited to announce Kristy will be sharing her talents in representing our specialized brand in the Claim Adjusting services sector. Her leading our Business Development segment will strengthen and deepen our relationships with our existing and potential new clients,” stated Cassandra Hand Gallegos, CEO of the innovative firm. In her role at CCMS & Associates, Kristy will adapt effective strategies and tactics to meet market demands. She will continue to cultivate strong, long-term relationships, as well as, prospective new business opportunities After attending Kennesaw State University, Kristy’s career started in construction consulting prior to switching to the independent claims adjusting field. Her marketing knowledge encompasses property, casualty, construction & engineering, marine, heavy equipment, commercial auto, cyber, agriculture, natural resources, and fine jewelry and art.CCMS & Associates is a specialized Claims Adjusting Service implementing technology solutions with a human touch. Their multi-line claims handling programs include predictive analytics to control emerging claim exposures. Their Residential and Commercial Property Field Adjusting Teams and Third-Party Claim Administrators are dedicated to solving challenges and obstacles in the Property & Casualty claims service sector. They align with their carrier partners to create claim handling solutions to enhance their response to the policyholder needs. Their innovative solutions and strategic claim handling make a positive impact on claim exposure. Strategic Process. Measured Results.