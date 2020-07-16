Industry Experts Poise 3D App for Global Growth: BILT Inc. Forms Advisory Board

The award-winning BILT app provides 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® that are voice & text guided. Beginning with a product overview, BILT includes tools required, parts included and directs the procedure step by step. BILT has proven to increase NPS, star ratings, product registrations & brand loyalty while reducing returns, calls to customer support, set-up time & errors. BILT empowers brands with analytics on each product and revolutionizes the way companies connect to their consumers. Manufacturers maintain control of their content; updates to instructions can be made in real time, so they’re never obsolete. BILT supports manufacturers’ efforts to go green by minimizing paper instructions, warranty & registration cards. Download the free BILT app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details. Grapevine, TX, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BILT Incorporated, creators of the BILT app, are forming a permanent advisory board to provide strategic guidance and operational expertise to the Texas-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company. Former Cook Children’s Health Care System CFO Rich Goode and Bain & Company Partner Bill Wade will become the first advisors. The board will help guide BILT as it grows its global presence. The 3D interactive instructions app enhances the customer experience of users in more than 180 countries.Twice listed in D CEO’s Dallas 500, (the most powerful business leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area), Rich Goode has been named CFO of the Year in both Fort Worth and Dallas by D CEO and Fort Worth Business Press. Rich was head of financial and operational strategy at BlackBridge Corporation. He helped lead the geospatial/satellite distribution company during a period of explosive worldwide growth culminating in a successful exit with a sale to Planet Labs. Rich received his MBA from the University of Texas and is a CPA and two-time Ironman triathlete.“Rich is an expert at integrating operations with funding requirements. He has both tech experience and a track record of growing operating income while maintaining shareholder profitability. He is equally comfortable with government contracting and the private sector. Rich is a huge boon to our team,” said BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson.Bill Wade is a senior partner at Bain & Company and a leader in Bain’s Technology and Private Equity practices. Over the past 20 years, he has helped companies define and implement their value creation ambitions, bringing world-class expertise across strategy, growth acceleration, M&A, performance improvement, and organization effectiveness. He has deep experience scaling SaaS and other technology businesses. Bill received his MBA from Harvard Business School, where he graduated as a Baker Scholar.“Bill has a singular aptitude for unlocking a company’s potential to create tremendous value. His blending of strategic and operational expertise is impressive,” said BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. “Bill's resourcefulness and acuity will galvanize our opportunity for growth. We’re thrilled to work with him.”With the addition of these advisors, BILT is poised to grow exponentially over the next few years. Guidance from the advisory board will be a valuable asset to both the shareholders and the brands who partner with BILT. Some of those industry innovators include Weber-Stephen, Samsung, Assa Abloy, Lifetime, Mainstays, Whalen, Hampton Bay, KidKraft, Yale, Coleman Powersports, and the United States Air Force.About BILT:The award-winning BILT app provides 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® that are voice & text guided. Beginning with a product overview, BILT includes tools required, parts included and directs the procedure step by step. BILT has proven to increase NPS, star ratings, product registrations & brand loyalty while reducing returns, calls to customer support, set-up time & errors. BILT empowers brands with analytics on each product and revolutionizes the way companies connect to their consumers. Manufacturers maintain control of their content; updates to instructions can be made in real time, so they’re never obsolete. BILT supports manufacturers’ efforts to go green by minimizing paper instructions, warranty & registration cards. Download the free BILT app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.