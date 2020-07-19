Press Releases J.C. Restoration, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from J.C. Restoration, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: J.C. Restoration – The Official CLEANUP Hitter Sponsor on Both Sides of Town





This partnership is a perfect match since JCR is the premier disaster restoration company in the Chicagoland area – from North to South. From water and fire damage restoration, to emergency clean-up and board-up, to full reconstruction services, JCR is the CLEANUP partner of home and business owners in greater Chicago. To mark the new partnership, JCR has created a new phone number so baseball fans will be able to easily reach them: (331) CLEANUP.



“We are proud to partner with such great Chicago institutions as WGN Radio, 670 The Score, the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs. JCR’s compassionate and empathetic teams are the ones that not only CLEANUP after a disaster, they truly pick up all the pieces for our customers and clients so they can get back to their lives. This partnership is a testament to what we are all about,” remarked Steve Rost, general manager.



About WGN Radio 720:

WGN is a commercial AM radio station in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The station is owned by Nexstar Media Group. The station's studios are located on the 18th floor of 303 East Wacker Drive in the Chicago Loop, while its transmitter is located in Elk Grove Village. Broadcasts include news, talk and sports.



About 670 The Score:

WSCR – branded 670 The Score – is a commercial sports radio station licensed to serve Chicago, Illinois, servicing the Chicago metropolitan area and much of surrounding Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and parts of the Milwaukee metropolitan area.



About J.C Restoration: J.C. Restoration is one of the fastest growing independent restoration companies in the Midwest. Since 1982, JCR has been successfully restoring damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of Home and Business Owners. JCR offers complete emergency mitigation and restoration services for properties affected by Water, Fire, Smoke, Storms, and Mold. Our Emergency Response Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week-- with vehicles fully stocked and ready for immediate dispatch. Restoration Services Include: Building / Structural Damage, Water Damage, Fire Damage, Emergency Clean-up, Certified Mold Remediation, Contents Restoration, Document Restoration, and Commercial/Large Loss Services. To learn more about J.C. Restoration, please call 800.956.8844 or visit Rolling Meadows, IL, July 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) is proud to announce that they have signed on as a 2020 CLEANUP Hitter sponsor for both Chicago baseball teams in town. J.C. Restoration, Inc. will be featured as the official CLEANUP Hitter sponsor on WGN Radio 720 for the Chicago White Sox, which consists of live in-game mentions. On 670 The Score, they will be featured after the games as the Post-Game CLEANUP Hitter Recap sponsor for the Chicago Cubs. In baseball, the CLEANUP hitter is the fourth hitter in the lineup. This is the player with the most power on the team and their most important job is to bring runs in - the CLEANUP hitter “cleans up the bases.”This partnership is a perfect match since JCR is the premier disaster restoration company in the Chicagoland area – from North to South. From water and fire damage restoration, to emergency clean-up and board-up, to full reconstruction services, JCR is the CLEANUP partner of home and business owners in greater Chicago. To mark the new partnership, JCR has created a new phone number so baseball fans will be able to easily reach them: (331) CLEANUP.“We are proud to partner with such great Chicago institutions as WGN Radio, 670 The Score, the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs. JCR’s compassionate and empathetic teams are the ones that not only CLEANUP after a disaster, they truly pick up all the pieces for our customers and clients so they can get back to their lives. This partnership is a testament to what we are all about,” remarked Steve Rost, general manager.About WGN Radio 720:WGN is a commercial AM radio station in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The station is owned by Nexstar Media Group. The station's studios are located on the 18th floor of 303 East Wacker Drive in the Chicago Loop, while its transmitter is located in Elk Grove Village. Broadcasts include news, talk and sports.About 670 The Score:WSCR – branded 670 The Score – is a commercial sports radio station licensed to serve Chicago, Illinois, servicing the Chicago metropolitan area and much of surrounding Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and parts of the Milwaukee metropolitan area.About J.C Restoration: J.C. Restoration is one of the fastest growing independent restoration companies in the Midwest. Since 1982, JCR has been successfully restoring damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of Home and Business Owners. JCR offers complete emergency mitigation and restoration services for properties affected by Water, Fire, Smoke, Storms, and Mold. Our Emergency Response Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week-- with vehicles fully stocked and ready for immediate dispatch. Restoration Services Include: Building / Structural Damage, Water Damage, Fire Damage, Emergency Clean-up, Certified Mold Remediation, Contents Restoration, Document Restoration, and Commercial/Large Loss Services. To learn more about J.C. Restoration, please call 800.956.8844 or visit jcr24.com Contact Information J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Candace Johnson

800-956-8844



jcr24.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from J.C. Restoration, Inc.