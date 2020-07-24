AlediumHR, an Industry Leading Telehealth, Technology & Support Services Recruiting Firm, Announces Appointment of Mike Maffei as President & Senior Partner

Press Releases AlediumHR Press Release Share Blog

Maffei is one of the firm's original founders. With the growth of the company approaching near triple digits from 2019, Maffei rejoined the organization to provide additional executive leadership to the current team.



AlediumHR's rapid growth has been facilitated in part by the rise and utilization of Telehealth due to COVID-19. Telehealth and Telemedicine jobs are estimated to exceed triple digit employment growth over the next 10 years.



Along with supporting the growth of AlediumHR's Telehealth practice, Maffei will focus his efforts on further developing the company's consulting practice focused on designing and implementing support structures to handle the increase in virtual assistance.



“I am extremely pleased that Mike has decided to rejoin our organization. I've known him for a number of years and have always sought his council as we've grown. Over the past several years we have been very fortunate to work with many great client companies and now see an opportunity to further enhance and improve our recruiting and client support model,” said Kimberley J. O’Brien, CEO & Senior Partner of AlediumHR.



About AlediumHR



AlediumHR's corporate office is based in Tampa, Florida, with eight remote recruiting offices throughout the United States. The company specializes in recruiting and consultative solutions for the Telehealth, Technology, and Support Services market sectors. AlediumHR is the only company in the industry with proprietary recruiting programs focused on the emerging Telehealth industry.



