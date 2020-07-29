MOSTe Names Christine McKay as Vice President of Board of Directors

Press Releases Venn Negotiation Press Release Share Blog

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MOSTe (Motivating Our Students Through Experience), a 501(c)(3), is proud to announce that Venn Negotiation founder & CEO, Christine McKay, has been appointed as Vice President of the Board of Directors.Both McKay's personal and professional background give her insight into the obstacles and opportunities facing MOSTe scholars. McKay found herself unmarried, pregnant, and homeless in Montana and only 19. She had three kids at the age of 22 and was on welfare for roughly 8 years. McKay became determined to negotiate a different life for herself and her daughters and knew education was the key to changing her life.She attended Berkshire Community College (MA) and earned a full scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (NY). After launching her career in international mergers & acquisitions, McKay earned her MBA from Harvard Business School. She's enjoyed a successful career as a corporate executive and consulting leader, M&A and divestiture expert and international business professional in multiple industries.McKay launched Venn Negotiation out of a passion for helping others find common ground and resolving complex business issues. Her years of experience and her dedication to her clients' success allow her to accelerate the negotiation process, positively impact profitability and educate others. McKay is passionate about helping small and mid-size companies level the playing field in their negotiations.MOSTe (Motivating Our Students Through Experience), a 501(c)(3), mentors and empowers girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women. MOSTe's vision is to develop women who are confident, career-focused agents of social change. (https://www.moste.org)Through its programs, Venn Negotiation helps small businesses and entrepreneurs ask for what they want and teaches them how negotiate for it. Venn Negotiation helps companies and individuals increase top line revenue, decrease costs, and strengthen relationships through more effective negotiation. They've negotiated with hundreds of companies in 53 countries, including nearly half the Fortune 500 and hundreds of small businesses.

