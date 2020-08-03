Top Marketing Firm Expands Clients' Territories as New Heights Marketing Inc. Takes on Asheville, NC

Press Releases New Heights Marketing Inc. Press Release Share Blog

New opportunity for Eric Ansley Jr., Director of Operations of New Heights Marketing Inc., as this top marketing firm expands its team as it continues to grow market territory for their clients.



Amidst the pandemic of COVID-19, Eric and the New Heights team has been able to maintain clients' numbers, and expand to a new market; Asheville, NC.



Eric, who is spearheading the telecommunication marketing campaign, said, “I am so humbled and grateful to have been chosen to lead my team on this new journey. I am excited in taking the same mentorship that helped me achieve my goals, and mentor others to help achieve their goals too! I feel extremely honored to represent New Heights Marketing Inc and strongly believe company culture is a direct impact on company growth. I look forward to bringing more jobs to the Asheville community.”



Ansley went to Marshall University where he majored in Management Information Systems. Later Ansley went to Glenville State where he majored in Graphic Digital Media. Ansley loved sports and pursued college football at both Marshall University and Glenville State, which led to a professional career for the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. Ansley decided to pursue his career in Marketing due to an injury he sustained during his football career. He began his career as an Account Manager, in Charlotte, NC before his promotion to Director of Operations. Ansley also provides New Heights with his strong leadership skills, creative marketing ideas and knowledge of numerous client services. His extensive skill set will enhance and extend clients markets, while helping develop and grow future leaders.



