FoxPromotions is Excited to Announce That Las Vegas Resident and Noted Author R.J. Waters Has Signed with the Digital Media Company


R.J. Waters, author of acclaimed crime drama, "Cold But Not Forgotten" has agreed to allow FoxPromotions to develop and maintain his social media presence. Mr. Waters a former police officer and security agent writes from experience.

Las Vegas, NV, August 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Las Vegas resident and author, RJ Waters, has begun working with FoxPromotions to increase and maintain an already growing following within all social media platforms.

Mr. Waters has penned a gripping crime novel, "Cold But Not Forgotten," that has received rave reviews. When reading, it is easy to tell that "Bob" writes from experience. From crime scene layouts, to knowledgeable terminology, the reader gets a good sense of actual police work and the sometimes difficult decisions required to solve cases.

"I'm no Super Cop," Bob quips, when asked about his background in law enforcement. "I was just a regular cop doing my job. My books are written to enlighten and inform the reader, and maybe even give them a chuckle," Bob adds.

William Fox, lead strategist for FoxPromotions, says, "We couldn't be happier to work with RJ. Bob's books are what every crime enthusiast is looking for!"

"Cold But Not Forgotten" is just one of RJ Waters' crime novels. His works are both self-published and firm published manuscripts. They are available anywhere good books are sold.
Contact Information
FoxPromotions
William Fox
702-610-4541
Contact
foxpromotions.net

