Best Interactive Applications in 86 Industries to be Named by Web Marketing Association

The Boston, MA, November 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best online interactive apps in 86 industries as part of their 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Anyone wishing to nominate their applications work for consideration may do so at https://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 29, 2021.“Online apps are an effective advertising tool to build brand awareness and engage consumers where ever they may be,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to show the world your expertise in this emerging field. It’s also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to senior management, customers and prospects.”The 2021 international Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, etc.) throughout the world involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at https://www.iacaward.org . The deadline for entry is January 29, 2021 and will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium.In addition to online apps, IAC Awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:Social MediaWeb sites (including microsites and landing pages)Online ads (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)Rich media adsEmail message campaignOnline newsletter campaignMobile apps and websitesIntegrated ad campaignOnline VideoVoice Skills and ActionsThe 2020 Best of Show for Interactive Applications went to Hong Kong Trade Development Council for HKTDC Marketplace App.Past top winners in Interactive Application format include:2020 Big Goals Bracket won by Adams & Knight, Inc.2019 Words With Friends 2 won by Heat2018 There's Beauty in The Build won by Wastell Homes & tbk Creative2017 Pitbull Messin Around Launch won by Razz Interactive2016 StopChildPorno Filter won by These Days2015 Caine's Quest - Jupiter Ascending won by Thinkingbox2014 Egg Beaters Benefit Calculator won by POSSIBLE2013 Manulife - Ride to 65 won by Manulife Financial2012 Beef Equity - Here's the Beef won by Wendy's and The Kaplan Thaler Group2011 Toyota Sponsafier won by Saatchi & Saatchi LA2010 Apple Jacks Gliders won by Biggs|GilmoreInteractive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. Each entrant will be awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. The agency with the most points will be awarded the Top Agency Award. Agencies that win more the 6 awards will also be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award from the Web Marketing Association. In 2018, four agencies won this honor.Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2021. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R. complete list of past winners can be found at the IAC Award Website.About the Web Marketing AssociationThe Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards , have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.