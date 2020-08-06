Christine McKay Featured in August 2020 Edition of Lemonade Legend Magazine

Press Releases Venn Negotiation Press Release Share Blog

Learn your default negotiation style at Los Angeles, CA, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Christine McKay, Global Negotiation Strategist and CEO of Venn Negotiation, was featured in the August 2020 issue of The Lemonade Legend Magazine. McKay was chosen for her inspirational story of going from homeless to Harvard and beyond all while having her three daughters.Pregnant and homeless in Montana at 19, McKay was a mom of 3 at age 22 and on welfare for 8 years. Wanting a different life, she knew education was the key. After first attending Berkshire Community College, McKay graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and launched her career. Ultimately, she earned her MBA from Harvard University. McKay has had a successful career as a corporate executive and consultant in mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, as well as sales and procurement in multiple industries.“I am honored to be featured in Lemonade Legend Magazine alongside some remarkably accomplished women. Lemonade Legend Magazine is a powerful platform for reaching women and inspiring them to achieve even more success than they thought possible.” - Christine McKayMcKay launched Venn Negotiation out of a desire to help others find common ground and resolve complex business issues. Through its programs, Venn Negotiation helps small businesses ask for more of what they want and teaches them how to negotiate for it.Lemonade Legend Magazine’s founder and publisher, Michelle Faust, is on a mission to create the world’s largest storytelling distribution network for women enabling them to share their stories of courage and empowerment. No matter how traumatic the ordeal, the commonality of the contributors’ stories is that health, joy, and success do return and are waiting on the other side of tragedy.View the digital issue of Lemonade Legend Magazine for free at https://issuu.com/michelle-lemonadelegend/docs/3-magazine_mckay About Christine McKay: Christine McKay is a global negotiation strategist, international speaker, and author. She has spoken throughout the world and written for various publications. Her book, "Sign Here: Negotiation Strategies for the Real World," will be released in Autumn 2020.Learn your default negotiation style at https://store.vennnegotiation.com Contact Information Venn Negotiation

Tamara Reyes

+1.323.300.6263



www.VennNegotiation.com



