Food Security Assurance Delivered to Your Door; New Focus on Food Security in Shadow of COVID-19 Pandemic


Redding, CA, August 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Providence International in Redding, CA, is now offering a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription service which delivers locally-grown fresh produce to homes and businesses. The food is sourced from local farmers, including crops from Providence’s own Garden of Hope Farm, and fulfilled through Field to Fork Tehama. Offering fresh convenience at a time when consumers need it most, the demand for local produce is high as consumers pivot toward healthier and more eco-conscious lifestyles.

"The fallout from the COVID has boosted demand for sustainable and local food security," said Shawn Kniep, COO from Providence International.

Consumers can subscribe to an assortment ranging from produce and dairy to meat and honey and more. Families can buy a single box or pay for a monthly subscription with weekly deliveries. The service celebrates the best of the Northstate’s bounty-delivered straight to your door with zero human contact.

To subscribe, visit The Providence Farm Store or call 530-215-1032.

Check out KRCR-TV for full coverage of Produce Box Subscriptions.

About Providence International
Providence International Enterprises, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization focused on humanitarian relief efforts and dedicated to accelerating lifetime livelihoods that free families from poverty. The organization operates with established business principles and best practices, helping impoverished individuals and families forge a hope-filled future. Providence International supports clean air, water and renewable energy while growing healthy people, plants and partnerships.

Media Contact:
Carolyn Arndt
Providence International
carolyn@providencegardensofhope.org
https://providencegardensofhope.org/
Mobile: 530.722.7527
Office: 530.215.1032
Contact Information
Providence International
Carolyn Arndt
530-215-1032
Contact
providencegardensofhope.org/
Cell phone 530-722-7527

