Press Releases 100 Days Inside Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from 100 Days Inside: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Mother-Daughter Duo Announces the Release of Children’s Book, "100 Days Inside"

Mother-daughter co-authors, Fionna and Madison (age 6) announced "100 Days Inside," a new children’s book that is now available on Amazon.





Fionna and Madison wrote this book as a special mother-daughter project during their time at home, and the story is loosely based on their experience. Further, Fionna wanted to create a book where their aesthetic and family dynamic was represented in a positive light after needing to have conversations, starting when Madison was three (3) years old, about their race and skin color following events at school and among peers which created a painful awareness in Madison that she was different because of her brown skin. This mother-daughter duo is creating the change they want to see.



One reader wrote, “Honestly... every kid who’s lived during this pandemic should read this book to know that they are not alone in their feelings, and that there are things they can do to help them manage.”



100 Days Inside is available on Amazon. For more information, or to download free, downloadable coloring pages from 100 Days Inside, visit www.100DaysInside.com.



About Fionna & Madison:

Fionna and her daughter Madison wrote this book with the hope that it helps other kids and families know that they are not alone, and that we all deal with big emotions sometimes, and it’s OK. Los Angeles, CA, August 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 100 Days Inside is a compelling children's book focused on an only child’s experience of the current pandemic amidst the stay-at-home orders, and navigating her big emotions during what feels like 100 days inside, with a little help from her mom.Fionna and Madison wrote this book as a special mother-daughter project during their time at home, and the story is loosely based on their experience. Further, Fionna wanted to create a book where their aesthetic and family dynamic was represented in a positive light after needing to have conversations, starting when Madison was three (3) years old, about their race and skin color following events at school and among peers which created a painful awareness in Madison that she was different because of her brown skin. This mother-daughter duo is creating the change they want to see.One reader wrote, “Honestly... every kid who’s lived during this pandemic should read this book to know that they are not alone in their feelings, and that there are things they can do to help them manage.”100 Days Inside is available on Amazon. For more information, or to download free, downloadable coloring pages from 100 Days Inside, visit www.100DaysInside.com.About Fionna & Madison:Fionna and her daughter Madison wrote this book with the hope that it helps other kids and families know that they are not alone, and that we all deal with big emotions sometimes, and it’s OK. Contact Information 100 Days Inside

Fionna Wright

310-738-2323



https://100daysinside.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 100 Days Inside