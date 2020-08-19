ICARO™ Media Group Appoints Luis Goldner to Board of Directors

Press Releases Icaro Media Group Press Release Share Blog

Luis Goldner to Advise ICARO Through Expansion of LATAM Media Initiatives





Mr. Goldner is a seasoned corporate executive, having managed and operated fortune 500 companies in Europe, LATAM and North America. He is responsible for global partnerships, consumer trends and operational best practices. Mr. Goldner served as Chief Executive Officer of Intralot do Brazil, a leading multinational gaming solution and online real-time transactions security company. Mr. Goldner also served as Chief Executive Officer for Trust Impressores, a subsidiary of Oberthur, a French digital security entity which develops, manufactures and markets security technology products and services for telecommunications companies. Prior, Mr. Goldner served as Head of Business Development and Managing Director of Estrategia Investimentos SA / Citibank in asset management and stock exchange services.



“I am very pleased to have Luis Claudio Goldner join the board of directors at ICARO Media Group. He brings key knowledge and experience to assist with the leadership and direction with our global and domestic technology media growth,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. “I have had the distinct pleasure of knowing and working with Mr. Goldner prior, and have the utmost respect for his professionalism, corporate experience, and key business knowledge in the LATAM and global markets. Luis’ combination of strategic leadership, expertise in the digital space, and track record of managing global growth strategies make him ideally suited to assist in leading our efforts.”



“I am extremely excited to be part of this seasoned team of veterans leading the global growth of ICARO Media Group,” stated Luis Claudio Goldner. “ICARO has a unique value proposition that places the power of the media and the access to mass quantities of global subscribers, instantly and seamlessly. I look forward to achieving great great results with the ICARO team, technology and unique value proposition.”



ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City and a rep office in London.



About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.



Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272



http://www.icaromediagroup.com



