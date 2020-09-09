Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Strathmore Worldwide: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Richard W. Bank, M.D. Recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide





About Richard W. Bank, M.D.

Richard W. Bank, M.D. serves as Chief Medical Officer at Liquid Biosciences. They are a leader in integrating and analyzing a broad set of patient and care data, utilizing proprietary algorithms and multi-omics assays, to better predict clinical outcomes and guide early intervention for customers such as pharmaceutical, biotech companies and healthcare providers. Dr. Bank also serves as a portfolio manager at BioVest Advisors, LLC in Beverly Hills, California. They provide biotechnology and financial services.



Dr. Richard Bank obtained his B.S. in Pre Med from Washington and Lee University, in Lexington, Virginia, and his M.D. in Oncology and ImmunoOncology from the Finch University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School. He completed his UCSF Internship at University of California at San Francisco and completed residencies at Mount Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, academically affiliated with Johns Hopkins. Dr. Bank is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology for over 30 years and is also a Professor Emeritus at Norris Cancer Center.



Dr. Bank served as Chief of Gynecology at Beverly Hills Medical Center and Century City Doctors Hospital from 1980 to 1982. He maintained attending physician responsibilities at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from the early 1980s until 1995. He was the Medical Commissioner for the 1984 Summer Olympics. Richard W. Bank, MD, expanded into entrepreneurial activities in 1986, co-founding the medical firm USAT. The company’s at-home AIDS and HIV testing product achieved premarket approval from the FDA, but it did not reach the market due to USAT’s acquisition. In 1995, he founded First-Tier Biotechnology Partners, guiding the life science hedge fund until its 2004 purchase by Lehman Brothers Holdings, Inc. Dr. Bank subsequently served in executive management positions with the Lehman Brothers Holdings company Liberty View Health Sciences Fund (a division of Liberty View Capital Management). He also held a position as SBC Warburg Dillon Read’s Senior Equity Analyst and Director of Biotechnology, prior to its acquisition by UBS AG. Richard W. Bank, MD’s biotechnology consulting work over the past decade and a half has included engagements with Bradmer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Athersys Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Guilford Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Protein Design Labs, Inc. With Guilford Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dr. Bank notably assisted in the development of a clinical protocol for treating patients with metastatic brain cancer. He is a member of the American Medical Association and The Royal College of Medicine.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Beverly Hills, CA, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Richard W. Bank, M.D. of Beverly Hills, California has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of surgical oncology and as a Portfolio Manager of a dedicated biotechnology hedge fund for 25 years.About Richard W. Bank, M.D.Richard W. Bank, M.D. serves as Chief Medical Officer at Liquid Biosciences. They are a leader in integrating and analyzing a broad set of patient and care data, utilizing proprietary algorithms and multi-omics assays, to better predict clinical outcomes and guide early intervention for customers such as pharmaceutical, biotech companies and healthcare providers. Dr. Bank also serves as a portfolio manager at BioVest Advisors, LLC in Beverly Hills, California. They provide biotechnology and financial services.Dr. Richard Bank obtained his B.S. in Pre Med from Washington and Lee University, in Lexington, Virginia, and his M.D. in Oncology and ImmunoOncology from the Finch University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School. He completed his UCSF Internship at University of California at San Francisco and completed residencies at Mount Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, academically affiliated with Johns Hopkins. Dr. Bank is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology for over 30 years and is also a Professor Emeritus at Norris Cancer Center.Dr. Bank served as Chief of Gynecology at Beverly Hills Medical Center and Century City Doctors Hospital from 1980 to 1982. He maintained attending physician responsibilities at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from the early 1980s until 1995. He was the Medical Commissioner for the 1984 Summer Olympics. Richard W. Bank, MD, expanded into entrepreneurial activities in 1986, co-founding the medical firm USAT. The company’s at-home AIDS and HIV testing product achieved premarket approval from the FDA, but it did not reach the market due to USAT’s acquisition. In 1995, he founded First-Tier Biotechnology Partners, guiding the life science hedge fund until its 2004 purchase by Lehman Brothers Holdings, Inc. Dr. Bank subsequently served in executive management positions with the Lehman Brothers Holdings company Liberty View Health Sciences Fund (a division of Liberty View Capital Management). He also held a position as SBC Warburg Dillon Read’s Senior Equity Analyst and Director of Biotechnology, prior to its acquisition by UBS AG. Richard W. Bank, MD’s biotechnology consulting work over the past decade and a half has included engagements with Bradmer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Athersys Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Guilford Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Protein Design Labs, Inc. With Guilford Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dr. Bank notably assisted in the development of a clinical protocol for treating patients with metastatic brain cancer. He is a member of the American Medical Association and The Royal College of Medicine.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strathmore Worldwide